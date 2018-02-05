Global Embedded Computing Ecosystem Market 2018-2023: Market is Expected to Increase from $55.51 Billion in 2017 to $83.86 Billion in 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Embedded Computing Ecosystem Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue for the global embedded computing systems market is expected to increase from $55.51 billion in 2017 to $83.86 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

IoT, powered by embedded sensors and ubiquitous cloud/mobile computing, is creating new business models and driving billions in spending across all key verticals - manufacturing, automotive, retail, and security - on a global scale. Falling hardware prices, emergence of LPWANs, power-efficient processors, expanded wireless and broadband connectivity, and implementation of the IPv6 protocol are other growth catalysts. North America is the biggest market for embedded systems.

Research Scope

This market insight covers the following:

Detailed global market trend analyses-including market drivers, market restraints, technology trends, regional analysis, and competitive analysis.

Detailed revenue forecasts for the total embedded computing systems market.

A competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis.

Geographical Segmentation

Research Highlights



The base year of the study is 2017, with forecasts running up to 2023. The research highlights key trends impacting the global embedded computing systems market and outlines future implications. There are several underlying technologies that have made IoT a reality. These technologies include embedded systems, short and long wireless range communications, mobile technology, big data analytics, AI, machine learning (deep learning), semantic technologies, next-generation networks, and cloud/edge computing.



Key Issues Addressed

Will the market continue to grow at its present rate?

Where does embedded computing technology stand today? What are the primary challenges faced by vendors addressing this market? What are the drivers and restraints for growth in this market?

What technological and market trends are shaping this space today? What trends are on the horizon, and what does this mean for future IoT strategy?

Will there be further consolidation over the next 4-5 years? Is the market attractive for mergers and acquisitions?

What are the major vertical markets under consideration? What are the revenues from each category - manufacturing/retail/security/healthcare/auto/security and so on? Why are some verticals spending more on intelligent systems than others?

What are the revenue breakups by geographical regions - North America /EMEA/ Asia-Pacific / Latin America ? Which are the fastest growing?

Companies Mentioned



AMD

ANalog Devices

ARM

Apple

Broadcom

Cypress

Fujitsu

IBM

Infineon

Microchip/Atmel

Microsoft

Nvidia

Qualcomm

Renesas

STMicroelectronics

Samsung

Texas Instruments

