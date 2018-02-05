APAC Biosimilar Market Forecast 2018-2025: Big Pharma Companies (Innovators) vs Biotech Firms vs Generic Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Patent Expiries, Defined Regulatory Pathways, and Escalating Healthcare Costs to Boost Growth
Biosimilars is a massive opportunity; regardless of a slow start, the market will eventually be a huge business. As per Frost & Sullivan's estimate, biologic drugs worth $70-$80 billion will lose exclusivity in the next 5 years globally and APAC's contribution would be more than 20%. Countries in the region, such as India, China, and South Korea, offer an attractive opportunity for drug development and commercialization. Moreover, these are generics-driven markets, providing a positive opportunity for biosimilars development and commercialization.
Research Highlights
The launch of innovative production platforms will reduce the cost of biosimilar production, thus providing substantial price differentiation. In the next 4-5 years, two-thirds of the patent expiries would be in biosimilars and specialty segments such as bio-betters that have high profit margins.
High revenue-churning blockbuster drugs are set to lose their patent protection in APAC during the forecast period and biosimilars companies are proactive in filing applications for marketing rights. In the pharmaceuticals market, there is a shift towards higher-value biological therapies, biosimilars, and specialty segments, where there is less competition despite high profit margins. With several biological drugs expected to lose patents by 2020, this segment is expected to experience an annual growth rate of more than 30.0% by 2020. Many Asian companies have biosimilars molecules under development, such as LG Life Sciences, Samsung Bioepis, and Celtrion. Cipla has already launched the biosimilar version in India in 2013, followed by Intas Pharmaceuticals in March 2015. Samsung Bioepis has also received approval for its biosimilar in South Korea in September 2015 for entracept.
Key Features
The key objective of this research service is to help clients identify the major growth opportunities for biosimilars across therapeutic areas such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, and diabetes, and understand the key challenges in the space.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current scenario of the biosimilars market in APAC, and how far will it grow?
- What are the key factors driving the market, and what are the barriers that need to be resolved?
- Which are the key market segments to look out for, and what are the key trends and regulatory aspects?
- Who are the key market participants involved, and where do they stand?
- What are the factors affecting the biosimilars market in the different regions of APAC, and how will these factors affect the market?
- What is the future of the biosimilars market in Asia?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of the Experiential Study
- 5 Step Process to Transformational Growth
- Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Key Findings
- Biosimilars-Gateway to Success
- Trends in Evolving Biopharmaceuticals Market
- Biosimilars Ecosystem-Industry Convergence Map
- Ecosystem Partnerships
- Disruptive Trends in the Changing Market Landscape
- Key Regions
- Six Big Market Themes for Global Biosimilars Market
2. Growth Environment-Market Overview
- Market Overview
- Key Challenges in the Biosimilars Market
- Biosimilars Market-Timeline
- Market Segmentation by Therapeutic Areas
- Trends in Global Biosimilars Market
- Global Biosimilar Patenting Trends
- Areas Impacting Biosimilars Adoption
- Attributes Impeding Physician Adoption of Biosimilars
- Drivers and Restraints
- Impact Mapping of Drivers and Restraints
3. Biosimilars Market Forecasts
- Market Snapshot-Biosimilars Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Molecule Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
4. Growth Pipeline, Strategy, and Implementation
- Major Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1-mAb Biosimilars for Cancer
- Growth Opportunity 2-Insulin Glargine Biosimilars for Diabetes
- Growth Opportunity 3-mAb Biosimilars for Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
5. Oncology-Trastuzumab Biosimilars
- Trastuzumab Biosimilars-Key Participants
- Trastuzumab Biosimilars-Revenue Forecast
- Trastuzumab Biosimilars-Adoption Rate and Patient Population
- Trastuzumab Biosimilars-Price and Discounts
6. Oncology-Bevacizumab Biosimilars
- Bevacizumab Biosimilar-Key Participants
- Bevacizumab Biosimilar-Revenue Forecast
- Bevacizumab Biosimilar-Adoption Rate and Patient Population
- Bevacizumab Biosimilar-Price and Discounts
7. Diabetes-Insulin Glargine Biosimilars
- Insulin Glargine Biosimilar-Key Participants
- Insulin Glargine Biosimilar-Revenue Forecast
- Insulin Glargine Biosimilar-Adoption Rate and Patient Population
- Insulin Glargine Biosimilar-Price and Discounts
8. Rheumatoid Arthritis-Etanercept Biosimilars
- Etanercept Biosimilar-Key Participants
- Etanercept Biosimilar-Revenue Forecast
- Etanercept Biosimilar-Adoption Rate and Patient Population
- Etanercept Biosimilar-Price and Discounts
9. Rheumatoid Arthritis-Infliximab Biosimilars
- Infliximab Biosimilar-Key Participants
- Infliximab Biosimilar-Revenue Forecast
- Infliximab Biosimilar-Adoption Rate and Patient Population
- Infliximab Biosimilar-Price and Discounts
10. Rheumatoid Arthritis-Adalimumab Biosimilars
- Pipeline for Adalimumab Biosimilar-Key Participants
- Adalimumab Biosimilar-Revenue Forecast
- Adalimumab Biosimilar-Adoption Rate and Patient Population
- Adalimumab Biosimilar-Price and Discounts
11. Biosimilars Market Dynamics-Why Asia?
- APAC-A Lucrative Market for Biosimilars
- APAC-Regulatory Authorities
- APAC Biosimilars-Game-changing Companies
- Patent Expiry for Blockbuster Bio-pharmaceuticals
- APAC-Future of Biosimilars
- APAC-Market Analysis
- Transformation of Industry Ecosystem
- Key Factors for New Entrants
- Interchangeability
- Regional Hot Spots
- Country Attractiveness
- Key Companies to Watch
- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Assessment
- Strategies for Foreign Participants in APAC
- Factors Influencing Uptake of Biosimilars in APAC
- Factors Influencing Uptake of Biosimilars in APAC-Discussion
- Physicians, Patients, and Pharmacists-Perceptions and Concerns
12. Biosimilars Market-China
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Analysis
- Snapshot of Market Participants
- Regulatory Environment
- Strategic Imperatives for China-Key Trends
13. Biosimilars Market-India
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Snapshot of Market Participants
- Regulatory Environment
- Strategic Imperatives for India-Key Trends
- Growth Potential of Key Segments in Bio-tech in India
14. Biosimilars Market-South Korea
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Snapshot of Market Participants
- Regulatory Environment
- Strategic Imperatives for South Korea-Key Trends
15. Biosimilars Market-Japan
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Snapshot of Market Participants
- Regulatory Environment
- Strategic Imperatives for Japan-Key Trends
16. Biosimilars Market-Australia
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Snapshot of Market Participants
- Regulatory Environment
- Strategic Imperatives for Australia-Key Trends
17. Conclusion
- Visioning Scenarios for the Biosimilars Market
- Business Model Essentials
- 5 Competitive Keys for Success
- Future of Biosimilars in APAC
- Legal Disclaimer
18. Appendix
- Global Regulatory Landscape
- Global Regulatory Landscape Discussion
- Regulations and their Impact on the Biosimilars Market
19. Biosimilars-Market Evolution
- Biosimilars are Not Generics-A Comparison Between Generics, Biologics, and Biosimilars
- Biologics and Biosimilars-Manufacturing Processes
- Development Process and Technical Requirements for Biosimilars - Production process and technical needs are complex.
- Timeline for Development of a Biosimilar Medicine
- Value Chain Analysis-Development of a Biosimilar
- Big Pharma Companies (Innovators) Vs Biotech Firms Vs Generic Manufacturers
