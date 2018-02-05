APAC Biosimilar Market Forecast 2018-2025: Big Pharma Companies (Innovators) vs Biotech Firms vs Generic Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Patent Expiries, Defined Regulatory Pathways, and Escalating Healthcare Costs to Boost Growth

Biosimilars is a massive opportunity; regardless of a slow start, the market will eventually be a huge business. As per Frost & Sullivan's estimate, biologic drugs worth $70-$80 billion will lose exclusivity in the next 5 years globally and APAC's contribution would be more than 20%. Countries in the region, such as India, China, and South Korea, offer an attractive opportunity for drug development and commercialization. Moreover, these are generics-driven markets, providing a positive opportunity for biosimilars development and commercialization.

The launch of innovative production platforms will reduce the cost of biosimilar production, thus providing substantial price differentiation. In the next 4-5 years, two-thirds of the patent expiries would be in biosimilars and specialty segments such as bio-betters that have high profit margins.

High revenue-churning blockbuster drugs are set to lose their patent protection in APAC during the forecast period and biosimilars companies are proactive in filing applications for marketing rights. In the pharmaceuticals market, there is a shift towards higher-value biological therapies, biosimilars, and specialty segments, where there is less competition despite high profit margins. With several biological drugs expected to lose patents by 2020, this segment is expected to experience an annual growth rate of more than 30.0% by 2020. Many Asian companies have biosimilars molecules under development, such as LG Life Sciences, Samsung Bioepis, and Celtrion. Cipla has already launched the biosimilar version in India in 2013, followed by Intas Pharmaceuticals in March 2015. Samsung Bioepis has also received approval for its biosimilar in South Korea in September 2015 for entracept.



The key objective of this research service is to help clients identify the major growth opportunities for biosimilars across therapeutic areas such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, and diabetes, and understand the key challenges in the space.



What is the current scenario of the biosimilars market in APAC, and how far will it grow?

What are the key factors driving the market, and what are the barriers that need to be resolved?

Which are the key market segments to look out for, and what are the key trends and regulatory aspects?

Who are the key market participants involved, and where do they stand?

What are the factors affecting the biosimilars market in the different regions of APAC, and how will these factors affect the market?

What is the future of the biosimilars market in Asia ?

11. Biosimilars Market Dynamics-Why Asia?

APAC-A Lucrative Market for Biosimilars

APAC-Regulatory Authorities

APAC Biosimilars-Game-changing Companies

Patent Expiry for Blockbuster Bio-pharmaceuticals

APAC-Future of Biosimilars

APAC-Market Analysis

Transformation of Industry Ecosystem

Key Factors for New Entrants

Interchangeability

Regional Hot Spots

Country Attractiveness

Key Companies to Watch

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Assessment

Strategies for Foreign Participants in APAC

Factors Influencing Uptake of Biosimilars in APAC

Factors Influencing Uptake of Biosimilars in APAC-Discussion

Physicians, Patients, and Pharmacists-Perceptions and Concerns

