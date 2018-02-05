sprite-preloader
Dr. Christian Fischer Resigns as CEO of Gerresheimer AG

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, February 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Dr. Christian Fischer, Chairman of the Management Board of Gerresheimer AG, will leave the Company with immediate effect. Dr.Fischer has asked for an amicable premature termination of his services due to personal reasons. Such decision is not based on diverging views regarding the strategy or business performance of the Company. The Supervisory Board has accepted such request. The Company will be managed by the remaining three board members until a new CEO has been appointed. The CFO Rainer Beaujean will assume the function of Speaker of the Management Board for the interim period. Andreas Schütte continues to lead the Plastics & Devices Division. Dr.Lukas Burkhardt has taken over responsibility for the Primary Packaging Glass Division since January 01, 2018.


Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Straße 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany

Jens Kürten
Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing
Telephone: +49-211-6181-250
Telefax: +49-211-6181-241
E-Mail:j.kuerten@gerresheimer.com
Internet:http://www.gerresheimer.com


