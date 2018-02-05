J.F. Lehman & Company Welcomes James R. Baumgardner to its Operating Executive Board

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors, is pleased to announce the addition of James R. Baumgardner to its Operating Executive Board ("OEB"). The OEB is a group of seasoned industry and government executives who have significant experience in the firm's target industries. Through key relationships and sector-specific knowledge, OEB members contribute to sourcing and evaluating transactions, advising on portfolio company strategy and recruiting senior level portfolio company management.

A recognized leader in the environmental and technical services industry, Mr. Baumgardner brings over 30 years of executive experience to the OEB and the firm. He began his environmental and technical services career at US Ecology, Inc. in 1999 where he initially served as CFO.After leaving US Ecology, he spent several years as CFO of SECOR International, Inc. before returning to US Ecology as COO where he was elevated to President and CEO and a member of the board of directors. Currently, Mr. Baumgardner serves on several corporate boards and is Chairman of Peak Utility Services Group, Inc. having previously served as Peak's CEO.

His educational background includes a BS and an MBA from Oregon State University, where he is a member of the OSU Athletic Hall of Fame, having been a 3-time PAC-10 Wrestling Champion, 2-time All American and recipient of a NCAA post-graduate scholarship.

"We are very excited to have Jim join the OEB and bring his environmental and technical services knowledge to the firm," stated Alex Harman, Partner. "His experience will be of great value to our sector-focused investment strategy, including our recent acquisition of Waste Control Specialists - our fourth platform investment in the environmental services industry. We are very pleased to welcome Jim to the OEB team as well as the WCS board of directors."

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

For more information about J.F. Lehman & Company, please visit www.jflpartners.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/349934/j_f__lehman___company_logo.jpg