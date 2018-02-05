TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/05/18 -- Shoal Point Energy Ltd. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of 1 post-consolidation share for each 25 pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 21,770,810.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number on February 6, 2018.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on February 5, 2018 . Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Shoal Point Energy Ltd. a annonce la consolidation de son capital social emis et en circulation sur la base de 1 action post-consolidation pour chaque 25 actions ordinaires avant consolidation.

En consequence, les actions en circulation de la societe seront ramenees a environ 21 770 810.

Les actions commenceront a se negocier sur une base consolidee et avec un nouveau numero CUSIP le 6 fevrier 2018.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulees a la fin de l'entreprise le 6 fevrier 2018. On rappelle aux courtiers de reintegrer leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Negociation sur une base Le 6 fevrier/February 2018 consolidee: Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: Le 7 fevrier/February 2018 Symbol/Symbole: SHP NEW CUSIP/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 82489D 20 8 NEW ISIN/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 82489D 20 8 6

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



