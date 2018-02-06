SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 02/05/18 -- (NYSE: CAE)(TSX: CAE)

CAE announces today at the 2018 Singapore Airshow the launch of its newest pilot training innovation, the CAE Rise™ training system, with its longstanding partner AirAsia. CAE Rise™ is the first commercial offering of its Next Generation Training System strategic initiatives.

Backed by industry-leading technology, the CAE Rise™ training system will strengthen instructors' ability to deliver standardized training in accordance with AirAsia's Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), and enable instructors to objectively assess pilot competencies using live data during training sessions. Furthermore, it will equip AirAsia and CAE training stakeholders with deep analytical insights and a new source of data to enhance the airline's pilot training program.

"We are excited today to launch CAE Rise™, which will strengthen instructors' ability to train more consistently to each airline's culture and reality", said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "CAE Rise™ also augments the instructors' capability to identify pilot proficiency gaps and evolve our airline partners' training programs to the most advanced aviation safety standards, including AQP/AQTP and Evidence-Based-Training (EBT) methodologies".

CAE will begin CAE Rise™ training with AirAsia in the first half of 2018. CAE and AirAsia share a long-standing relationship that spans over 10 years, which started through the provisioning of pilot training capacity and training centre operation services. The partnership further evolved into the launch of an innovative MPL cadet training program to the complete outsourcing of AirAsia's training needs, and now, the launch of CAE Rise™.

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in the delivery of training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. We design and integrate the industry's most comprehensive training solutions, anchored by the knowledge and expertise of our 8,500 employees, our world-leading simulation technologies and a track record of service and technology innovation spanning seven decades. Our global presence is the broadest in the industry, with 160 sites and training locations in 35 countries, including our joint venture operations, and the world's largest installed base of flight simulators. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers, as well as thousands of healthcare professionals. www.cae.com

