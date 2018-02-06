Sadayoshi Yokoyama, Toshiko Watanabe DENSO CORPORATION Phone: 81-566-25-5594 Fax: 81-566-25-4509 sadayoshi_yokoyama@denso.co.jp toshiko_watanabe@denso.co.jp

TOKYO, Feb 6, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation will participate in Auto Expo 2018 - Components to be held in New Delhi, India from Thursday, February 8 to Sunday, February 11, 2018.DENSO will showcase a wide range of products and technologies to help improve the safety and environmental performance of vehicles, including information and safety systems, electronic systems, and aftermarket products.DENSO's exhibits will include a product that was developed in India: an automotive ceiling blower fan (cabin blower fan). In India, vehicles are usually fully occupied, which means that the backseats are often used. In summer, this product is particularly useful to circulate the cool air provided by the air conditioning system through the front air outlets efficiently throughout the vehicle cabin.To help create a more earth-friendly society free from traffic accidents, DENSO will promote the development of products in line with the traffic conditions and customs of each country and region to better meet local needs.