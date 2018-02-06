Integration provides Mediasite customers expanded options for centralized video capture



AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, 2018-02-06 06:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISE Stand #11-D150 - Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO), the trusted global leader for video creation and management solutions, announces integration between Mediasite video capture appliances and NewTek's NDI. The integration allows for more flexible video transmission to a centrally-connected location, creating the most efficient streaming video production possible.



NDI is an IP Standard that allows high-quality video and audio to be transferred between devices over a local area network (LAN). Video products that work with NDI, like Mediasite, can communicate video to each other over that network in real-time from any location, with fewer distance limitations. This provides flexible options for recording video within campuses, enterprises and events without being limited to setting up recording equipment in confined spaces.



NDI can be deployed on existing networks without requiring new networking infrastructure. With Mediasite directly supporting NDI, there is less need for dedicated IP-based transmitting and receiving devices. This integration provides Mediasite users a more integrated and cost-effective solution.



"Software-driven IP workflows are quickly becoming ubiquitous in video production," said Michael Kornet, executive vice president and general manager of NDI for NewTek. "NDI-enabled products like Mediasite create efficiencies and opportunities in live production for customers that did not previously exist. NDI is the most widely adopted IP technology on the market, epitomized by the millions of customers with access to it today."



"This new integration with NewTek's NDI offers Mediasite users another option to easily capture video content in classrooms, campuses, boardrooms and offices instead of relying on dedicated video cabling and AV equipment," said Gary Weis, Sonic Foundry CEO. "It bridges a gap between professional studio environments, offering an easy way to connect to Mediasite for online streaming. This will allow us to make Mediasite available to other types of professional video workflows, potentially expanding into other video markets outside of what we traditionally do. We are excited to collaborate with NewTek to help schools and enterprises create a fully interconnected AV suite."



Sonic Foundry will showcase the integration at Integrated Systems Europe 2018 this week at stand #11-D150.



Trusted by educational institutions, corporations and government entities, Sonic Foundry's patented Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos and rich media.



About NDI NDI is in use on millions of devices and allows multiple video systems to identify and communicate with one another over IP. NDI can encode, transmit and receive many streams of high quality, low latency, frame-accurate video and audio in real time. This benefits any network-connected video device, including video mixers, graphics systems, capture cards, and many other production devices. This makes it possible to exponentially increase the number of sources available for live production switching, without directly attaching to devices, changing locations, or investing in expensive, high-bandwidth networks that simply replace SDI-based workflows. NDI is a registered trademark of NewTek Inc. NDIcentral



About Sonic Foundry, Inc. Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by more than 4,300 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Leading research firms Aragon, Forrester, Wainhouse and Frost & Sullivan recognize Sonic Foundry as a leader in enterprise video, webcasting and lecture capture. Learn more at www.sonicfoundry.com and @mediasite.



