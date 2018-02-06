Optimized behind-the-firewall delivery, social video capabilities and improved user interface support rapid growth of user adoption



AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, 2018-02-06 06:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISE Stand #11-D150 - Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO), the trusted global leader for video creation and management solutions, today announced new video capture software solutions for automated, scheduled and ad-hoc recordings; personal capture on any device; and a streamlined interface for users. The new solutions are designed to provide easy and intuitive high-quality video options for any organization, campus or budget.



The company is showcasing its solutions this week at Integrated Systems Europe 2018, stand #11-D150.



Flexible and Scalable Software Capture Solutions



-- Expand video initiatives to rooms with limited AV or budget constraints. Mediasite Catch is a software capture solution for learning and training spaces. It enables day-to-day video and content recording from room PCs and supports automated, scheduled and ad-hoc capture. Catch works with the existing hardware and technology, running unobtrusively in the background. -- Create and share video on any device. My Mediasite, the easy-to-use personal capture software, allows users -- employees, faculty, students, etc. -- to record screencasts and video from their phones, laptops or desktops. An enhanced user interface allows them to easily share videos and embed the content on any page. -- Record unplanned moments with the click of a button. For unscheduled, anytime recording, Record Now is a streamlined interface that works with Mediasite Catch and any hardware recorder. Record Now detects what hardware and capture devices are installed, as well as room configurations. The Record Now interface can be customized for common room control system touch panels such as Crestron, Extron or AMX, or can be directly launched from any desktop, laptop or mobile device.



Immersive Learning with Interactivity Features New engagement tools within Mediasite, including embedded quizzes, comments, discussions, polls and social video, increase viewer retention and outcomes. Mediasite supports deep engagement by allowing users to comment on videos and build custom video playlists that are easily sharable with colleagues, classmates and partners. Mediasite also encourages content discovery with its powerful search and social sharing.



Plug-and-Play Lecture Capture The latest addition to the Recorder family, the Mediasite RL Mini provides the automation and high-quality capture Mediasite is known for in a compact, affordable device, ensuring even more students never miss a lecture. With the Mini, instructors simply plug in their laptop and camera and start teaching. The plug-and-play device makes it easy to build or expand automated lecture capture programs in community colleges, vocational-tech schools, small departments and even K12 classrooms.



Optimized live- and behind-the-firewall streaming with Mediasite Deliver Mediasite's built-in intelligent streaming understands the browser and device the user is coming from. The end-user experiences a high-quality live or on-demand streaming experience and can play premium content plug-in free and app-free on any browser or device, thanks to the adoption of adaptive Bit Rate protocols like HLS and MPEG-DASH for live and on-demand video delivery. Behind-the-firewall delivery is optimized via a strategic partnership and integration with Ramp's best-of-breed eCDN and network caching solutions.



Expanded options for centralized video capture New integration between Mediasite video capture appliances and NewTek's NDI allows for more flexible video transmission to a centrally-connected location, creating the most efficient streaming video production possible. With Mediasite directly supporting NDI, there is less need for dedicated IP-based transmitting and receiving devices. This integration provides Mediasite users a more integrated and cost-effective solution.



"Mediasite Video Cloud together with our new software capture options represent a great starting point for customers who need to scale economically, but also recognize the value of our integrated, purpose-built appliances for more complex integration and quality applications," said Rob Lipps, executive vice president, Sonic Foundry.



For more information, visit www.sonicfoundry.com/ise2018-meetthenewmediasite.



Trusted by educational institutions, corporations and government entities, Sonic Foundry's patented Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos and rich media.



About Sonic Foundry, Inc. Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by more than 4,300 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Leading research firms Aragon, Forrester, Wainhouse and Frost & Sullivan recognize Sonic Foundry as a leader in enterprise video, webcasting and lecture capture. Learn more at www.sonicfoundry.com and @mediasite.



