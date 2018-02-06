sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

65,00 Euro		-1,49
-2,24 %
WKN: 858560 ISIN: US5324571083 Ticker-Symbol: LLY 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,00
61,06
08:40
59,23
61,32
08:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADOCIA SAS
ADOCIA SAS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADOCIA SAS15,80+2,33 %
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY65,00-2,24 %