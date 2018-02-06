Budget airline EasyJet reported an 8.7% jump in January traffic on Tuesday as the load factor ticked up. Passenger numbers grew to 5.16m from 4.75m in January last year, while the load factor - which gauges how full the planes are - rose to 88.4% from 86.2%. On a rolling 12-month basis, traffic was up 9.5% to 82.05m and the load factor edged up to 93.2% from 91.5%. EasyJet said the latest traffic stats don't include operations from Tegel airport in Berlin, which began on Friday 5 January. It ...

