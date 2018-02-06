sprite-preloader
Solteq Plc: Changes in Solteq Plc's Executive Team

Solteq Plc, Stock Exchange Release, 6 February 2018 at 11.00

HELSINKI, Feb. 6, 2018

HELSINKI, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Antti Kärkkäinen, CFO of Solteq Plc. has announced his resignation by April 30th, 2018 due to personal reasons. Company has started searcing process of a new CFO as of today. Parties have agreed that Kärkkäinen will be available for separately determined tasks after April 30th if needed.

Solteq Plc
Olli Väätäinen
CEO

Further Information

Olli Väätäinen,
CEO,
Tel. +358-50-557-8111
olli.vaatainen@solteq.com

DISTRIBUTION
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Key Media

www.solteq.com

Solteq in Brief

Solteq is a Nordic industry independent IT and software house that specialises in business solutions. We offer total solutions for both business enhancement by means of digitalisation and for omnicommerce: from back end processes all the way to the customer's purchasing experience and from supply chain management to digital marketing. Our more than 500 experts, who work in five countries, develop and implement solutions for clients in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia. In 2016, Solteq's net sales amounted to 63 million euro.

© 2018 PR Newswire