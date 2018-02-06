Swiss small molecule discovery and development firm Idorsia Pharmaceuticals released its first set of results since the business's demerger from Actelion in June 2017, posting a full-year CHF 8m operating loss across the group. Idorsia pulled in CHF 158m in revenue over the six and a half months since the split from Actelion, but research and development costs of CHF 123m, general administrative expenses of CHF 27m, CHF 10m of depreciation and amortization and CHF 6m worth of share-based ...

