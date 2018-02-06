Showcased at the Xilinx booth 15-K222, both companies jointly demonstrate the powerful new Macnica ST2110 cores integrating the innovative intoPIX TICO, JPEG2000 and Security cores to create unmatched leading-edge 4K60P distribution systems over 1GbE or 10GbE.

ISE 2018 - intoPIX, provider of innovative video compression technologies, and Macnica Technology, a leading supplier of video over IP technologies, are jointly showcasing best-in-class AV over IP demonstrations enabling a safe stream of High Quality 4K60P video over IP in 1GbE 10GbE networks.

Using TICO, known as SMPTE RDD35 and now in its final stages of the ISO JPEG-XS standardization process, and ultra-low-latency JPEG 2000 compression, AV installers can easily support super high resolutions (4K, 8K, …) while guaranteeing lossless quality, reducing both power and bandwidth consumption for live streaming.

Using the new SMPTE 2110 standard, AV installers can also gain the full benefit of a standardized approach to efficiently connect, share and manage AV content over IP.

By providing this solution in the future, intoPIX and Macnica will save their clients the need to invest in major IT infrastructure extension projects, without sacrificing neither quality nor latency. Come and explore this state-of-the-art setup on the Xilinx booth (K222) in hall 15.

Additional demos of intoPIX's technologies will be displayed on their own booth (H-120) in hall 10. Furthermore, intoPIX will host an educational presentation on AV over IP and the new JPEG-XS standardization at the Unified Communications Theatre, Friday February 9th, 14:00-14:30hrs. During this session, the future of TICO compression JPEG-XS technology will be discussed and results of a benchmark analysis comparing TICO to other available codecs will be presented.

About Macnica Technology:

Macnica Technology, a division of the $4B Macnica Group, offers products that implement the ST2110, Sony IP Live, and ST2022 standards for moving live, high-definition and 4K video over standard IP (Ethernet) networks. Macnica leverages its video and high-speed networking expertise to develop superior products and intellectual property for the pro-AV, broadcast, and high-speed networking industries. Find out more about Macnica's video over IP transport technology at www.macnicatech.com.

About intoPIX:

intoPIX is an innovative technology provider of compression, image processing, and security solutions to audio-visual equipment manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience and have developed FPGA IP-cores and software tools that enable leading edge TICO and JPEG2000 compression, security, video over IP, and hardware enforcement. More information on our company, customers, and products can be found on www.intopix.com.

Follow intoPIX on Twitter @intopix

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005632/en/

Contacts:

intoPIX

Raiffa Lanove, +3210238470

press@intopix.com