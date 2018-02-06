Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Lear Achieved Record Quarterly Sales and Adjusted EPS

Stock Monitor: Monro Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter fiscal 2017, Lear's sales advanced 16% to a record $5.36 billion compared to sales of $4.64 billion in Q4 2016. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, the Company's sales grew 11% on a y-o-y basis. Sales growth reflected the addition of new business in both of Lear's product segments and the acquisition of Grupo Antolin's seating business. The Company's reported numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $5.27 billion.

Lear's sales for the full year (FY) 2017 increased 10% to $20.47 billion compared to sales of $18.56 billion in FY16. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, sales were up 9%.

During Q4 2017, Lear's core operating earnings jumped 14% to $441.1 million, or 8.2% of sales, primarily reflecting the increase in sales. In the Seating segment, margins and adjusted margins were 7.5% and 8.1% of sales, respectively. In the E-Systems segment, margins and adjusted margins were 13.2% and 14.3% of sales, respectively.

For Q4 2017, Lear reported net income of $400.5 million, or $5.80 per share, compared to net income of $229.9 million, or $3.24 per share, in Q4 2016. In the reported quarter, the Company recognized one-time net tax benefits of $146 million, comprised of $290 million of foreign tax credit benefits from the repatriation of certain foreign earnings and $30 million of other discrete tax benefits, offset by a $131 million one-time transition tax on accumulated foreign earnings and $43 million of tax expense to reflect the new US corporate tax rate of 21% and other tax reform changes to Lear's deferred tax accounts.

On an adjusted basis, the Company posted record net income of $300.4 million, or $4.38 per share, up 11% and 14%, respectively, reflecting improved operating earnings and a reduced share count. The Company's earnings surpassed Wall Street's estimates of $4.25 per share.

For FY17, Lear posted record net income of $1.31 billion, or $18.59 per share, compared to net income of $975 million, or $13.33 per share. On an adjusted basis, the Company posted record adjusted net income of $1.18 billion, or $17.00 per share, compared to $1.03 billion, or $14.03 per share, in FY16.

Cash Matters

During Q4 2017, Lear's net cash provided by operating activities was $599 million and free cash flow was $435 million. For FY17, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities totaled $1.78 billion, and free cash flow was $1.19 billion.

During Q4 2017, Lear repurchased approximately 700,000 shares of its common stock for a total of $122 million. As of the end of the reported quarter, the Company had a remaining share repurchase authorization of $546 million, which expires on December 31, 2019. Since initiating the share repurchase program in early 2011, Lear has repurchased 44.1 million shares of its common stock for a total of $3.5 billion at an average price of $79.73 per share. This represents a reduction of approximately 42% of the Company's shares outstanding since the beginning of the program.

Financial Outlook

For full year 2018, Lear is forecasting sales to be in the range of $21.4 billion to $21.6 billion, and core operating earnings to be in the band of $1.75 billion to $1.775 million. The Company's net cash provided by operating activities is estimated to be $1.8 billion, and free cash flow is expected to be more than $1.2 billion.

The Company's effective tax rate on an adjusted basis is expected to be approximately 22% and adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion.

For FY18, Lear is expecting pretax operational restructuring costs to be $65 million, capital expenditures to be $630 million, and depreciation and amortization expense to be $480 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Lear's stock declined 3.98%, ending the trading session at $178.71.

Volume traded for the day: 697.35 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 502.42 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 1.06%; previous six-month period - up 22.41%; past twelve-month period - up 26.97%; and year-to-date - up 1.16%

After yesterday's close, Lear's market cap was at $12.50 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 9.42.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.12%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Auto Parts industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors