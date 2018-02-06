Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Colgate-Palmolive's Net Sales Grew 4.5%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 06, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CL. Colgate-Palmolive reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on January 25, 2018. The consumer products Company's earnings were in-line with market expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Colgate-Palmolive reported worldwide net sales of $3.89 billion in Q4 2017, reflecting an increase of 4.5% versus net sales of $3.72 billion in Q4 2016. In the reported quarter, the Company's Global unit volume increased 3.0%, pricing decreased 1.0% and foreign exchange was positive 2.5%. Colgate's organic sales increased 2.0% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's reported numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $3.93 billion.

During Q4 2017, Colgate-Palmolive's gross profit margin was 59.8% versus 60.4% in Q4 2016. Excluding charges resulting from the Global Growth and Efficiency Program (GGEP) in both periods, the Company's gross profit margin was 60.4% in the reported quarter, reflecting a drop of 40 basis points versus the year ago corresponding quarter, as higher raw and packaging material costs and lower pricing were partially offset by cost savings from Colgate-Palmolive's funding-the-growth initiatives.

For Q4 2017, Colgate-Palmolive's operating profit decreased to $924 million compared to $955 million in Q4 2016. The Company's operating profit in both periods included charges resulting from GGEP, while operating profit in Q4 2016 also included a charge for a litigation matter. Excluding these items in both periods, Colgate-Palmolive's operating profit totaled $1.01 billion in Q4 2017, down 3% on a y-o-y basis.

Colgate-Palmolive's net income in Q4 2017 were $323 million and $0.37 per diluted share. The Company's reported quarter net income included $0.07 per diluted share of after-tax charges resulting from GGEP and a provisional charge of $0.31 per diluted share related to US tax reform. The Company's net income were $606 million and $0.68 in Q4 2016 and included $0.06 per diluted share of after-tax charges resulting from GGEP and an after-tax charge of $0.01 per diluted share for a litigation matter.

On an adjusted basis, Colgate-Palmolive posted net income of $659 million in Q4 2017, down 1% on a y-o-y basis, and diluted earnings per share was $0.75, even with Q4 2016. The Company's earnings met Wall Street's estimates of $0.75 per share.

Colgate-Palmolive's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the North America segment which represented 21% of overall sales in the reported quarter, net sales grew 1% to $798 million on a y-oy basis. The segment's unit volume increased 4.5% with 3.5% lower pricing, while foreign exchange was even with the year ago quarter. Colgate-Palmolive's operating profit in North America decreased 2% in Q4 2017 to $263 million, or 90 basis points, to 33.0% of net sales.

In the US, Colgate-Palmolive widened its leadership in the toothpaste category during Q4 2017 with its market share at 35.5% year-to-date. In manual toothbrushes, the Company widened its brand market leadership in the US with its market share in that category at 40.7% year to date, supported by the success of Colgate Total 360° 4 Zone manual toothbrush.

For Q4 2017, the Latin America segment, which contributed to 25% of Company sales in the reported quarter, saw net sales grow 4.0% on a y-o-y basis to $976 million. The segment's unit volume increased 4.0% with 1.5% lower pricing and foreign exchange was positive 1.5%. Operating profit in Latin America decreased 6% in Q4 2017 to $284 million, or 310 basis points to 29.1% of net sales.

During Q4 2017, Colgate-Palmolive's Europe segment, which comprised of 16% of total sales in the reported quarter, saw net sales advanced 13.0% $610 million. Unit volume increased 6.0%, pricing decreased 2.0% and foreign exchange was positive 9.0%. Volume gains were led by France, Italy, and Germany. Operating profit in Europe increased 7% in Q4 2017 to $152 million, while as a percentage of net sales, it decreased 140 basis points to 24.9% of net sales.

The Asia/Pacific segment, which contributed 17% of overall sales in Q4 2017, saw a 6.0% growth in net sales to $670 million. Unit volume increased 1.0% with 1.5% higher pricing and foreign exchange was positive 3.5%. Volume gains in India were partially offset by volume declines in the Philippines and the Greater China region. Operating profit in Asia/Pacific decreased 10% to $197 million in Q4 2017, or 520 basis points to 29.4% of net sales.

During Q4 2017, the Africa/Eurasia segment, comprising of 6% of total sales, reported 2% growth in net sales to $245 million. Unit volume decreased 0.5%, pricing was even with the year ago same period and foreign exchange was positive 2.5%. The segment's operating profit fell 6% to $45 million on a y-o-y basis, or 160 basis points to 18.4% of net sales.

For Q4 2017, the Hill's Pet Nutrition sales, consisting of 15% of overall sales in the reported quarter totaled $593 million, up 2.5% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's unit volume was even with the year ago period, pricing increased 0.5% and foreign exchange was positive 2.0%. The segment's operating profit decreased 1% in Q4 2017 to $172 million, or 110 basis points, to 29.0% of net sales.

Cash Matters

Colgate-Palmolive's net cash provided by operations for full year 2017 decreased to $3.05 billion compared to $3.14 billion in the comparable year ago same period, primarily due to the timing of income tax payments. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.54 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Colgate-Palmolive's stock declined 3.62%, ending the trading session at $69.81.

Volume traded for the day: 6.27 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.55 million shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 5.82%

After yesterday's close, Colgate-Palmolive's market cap was at $62.06 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 30.63.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.29%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Personal Products industry.

