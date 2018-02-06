Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Booz Allen Hamilton Selected by Department of Homeland Security as Prime Contractor on $621M Task Order

Stock Monitor: Exponent Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 06, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE: BAH) ("Booz Allen"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BAH as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 02, 2018, the Company declared that it has been selected as the first prime contractor for a $621 million, six-year task order to strengthen the cybersecurity and secure the United States Government's networks from cyber threats. The Company was selected by Department of Homeland Security (DHS), under the next chapter of the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company Booz Allen Hamilton Holding. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=EXPO

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BAH

Details of the Contract

The new contract will extend across the three current and possible future CDM Phases and is part of the larger DEFEND Program, which has a total value of up to $3.4 billion. The CDM DEFEND program will focus on reducing the Federal Government's threat surface by delivering innovative solutions that adapt to dynamic Agency environments and combat the latest cyber adversaries. This critical mission to develop and deploy next-generation cyber capabilities will be led by a partnership between DHS, the Federal Systems Integration, and Management Center (FEDSIM) within the Government Services Administration and the task order's seven participating Agencies.

Booz Allen's Work Will Expand into New Areas of Cybersecurity

Marcie Nagel, Principal and Leader of Booz Allen's CDM work, stated that the Company's work will expand into new areas of cybersecurity, like incident response and automation.

Marcie added that this work aims to help these federal departments and agencies leverage new capabilities that will ultimately empower the Company's clients to defend their networks faster with more flexibility and greater visibility into the network itself.

Booz Allen Won Multiple CDM Task Orders from Department of Homeland Security in 2015

In 2015, Booz Allen was awarded multiple contracts to partner with DHS and to implement the CDM Program. Within the first Phase of CDM Program, the Company integrated foundational cybersecurity solutions that spanned 80% of the (dot)gov enterprise and gave the 13 participating departments and agencies unprecedented visibility into their networks. The Company has supported the DHS CDM efforts, far helping 13 Federal Agencies deploy cybersecurity tools to better protect four million computers.

About Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program

The CDM program, established by DHS in 2012, is a dynamic approach to fortifying the cybersecurity of government networks and systems. CDM provides federal departments and agencies with capabilities and tools that identify cybersecurity risks on an ongoing basis, prioritize these risks based upon potential impacts, and enable cybersecurity personnel to mitigate the most significant problems first.

About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe. The Company partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery, cybersecurity, engineering, and innovation expertise.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Booz Allen Hamilton's stock dropped 4.97%, ending the trading session at $36.74.

Volume traded for the day: 1.94 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 766.93 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 6.15%; and past twelve-month period - up 6.46%

After yesterday's close, Booz Allen Hamilton's market cap was at $5.49 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.37.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.85%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Management Services industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors