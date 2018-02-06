Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Dominion Energy's Diluted EPS Soared 208.22% and Revenues Grew 4.02%

Stock Monitor: Black Hills Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Dominion Energy posted net sales of $3.21 billion compared to $3.09 billion in Q4 FY16, reflecting a growth of 4.02%. The sales growth was attributed to an increase in its segments' revenues. The Company's revenue numbers marginally beat analysts' estimates of $3.20 billion.

For the full fiscal year 2017, the Company's revenues increased 7.23% to $12.59 billion compared to $11.74 billion in the previous year fiscal year.

The Company's operating expenses amounted to $2.21 billion in the reported quarter compared to $2.27 billion in the year ago same period, decreasing 2.69% on a y-o-y basis. Dominion Energy's operating income was $1.00 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $819 million in Q4 FY16, increasing 22.59% on a y-o-y basis.

Dominion Energy's net income was $1.45 billion in the reported quarter compared to $0.46 billion in Q4 FY16, soaring 217.07% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's earnings per share (EPS) were $2.25 in Q4 FY17 compared to $0.73 in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year, soaring 208.22% on a y-o-y basis.

Dominion Energy's adjusted EPS were $0.91 in the reported quarter compared to $0.99 in Q4 FY16, reflecting a decrease of 8.08% on a y-o-y basis. The adjusted earnings numbers beat analysts' estimates of $0.88.

For FY17, the adjusted EPS was $3.60 compared to $3.80 in FY16, decreasing 5.26% on a y-o-y basis. The decrease was due to milder weather in regulated service territory, a step down in solar investment tax credits, and a reduction of Cove Point import contract revenues.

Segment Details

Dominion Energy has four business segments, namely: (i) Power Delivery segment, (ii) Power Generation segment, (iii) Gas Infrastructure segment, and (iv) Corporate and Other segment.

The Power Delivery segment reported net sales of $0.55 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $0.53 billion in Q4 FY16, reflecting a growth of 2.62% versus the year ago comparable period. The segment's adjusted earnings were $0.14 billion in the reported quarter compared to $0.12 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 16.53%.

The Power Generation segment posted net sales of $1.59 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.55 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 2.65% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's adjusted earnings were $0.31 billion in the reported quarter compared to $0.33 billion in Q4 FY16, decreasing 6.06%.

The Gas Infrastructure segment reported net sales of $1.07 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.02 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 4.69% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's adjusted earnings were $0.29 billion in the reported quarter compared to $0.24 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 17.28%.

The Corporate and Other segment's net sales were $0.16 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $0.13 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 30.40% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's adjusted loss was $0.15 billion in the reported quarter compared to a loss of $0.08 billion in Q4 FY16, decreasing 97.40%.

Cash Matters

As on December 31, 2017, Dominion Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $0.12 billion compared to $0.26 billion as on December 31, 2016. The Company's cash inflow from operating activities was $4.57 billion in the fiscal year 2017 compared to $4.13 billion in the fiscal year 2016. The Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per share, payable on March 20, 2018, to shareholders of record as on March 02, 2018.

Outlook

For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018, the Company's adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $0.95 - $1.15. For the fiscal year 2018, Dominion Energy's adjusted EPS are expected to be in the band of $3.80 - $4.25.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Dominion Energy's stock fell 1.31%, ending the trading session at $74.69.

Volume traded for the day: 4.64 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.38 million shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 4.17%

After yesterday's close, Dominion Energy's market cap was at $48.20 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.21.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.47%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Electric Utilities industry.

