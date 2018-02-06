In an acknowledgement of its leading capabilities in digital and cloud, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has received four SAP Partner Excellence Awards, which recognize top-performing alliance partners that have made outstanding contributions to driving customers' digital transformation. Partnering with SAP, recipients of this year's awards have been helping customers benefit from new innovations, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions. Accenture won the following awards, which were presented at regional SAP Field Kick-Off Meetings in Las Vegas, Sydney and Barcelona:

SAP North America Partner Excellence Award 2018 for SAP Hybris Solutions

SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award 2018 for Most Innovative Digital Transformation Success Story

SAP EMEA/MEE Partner Excellence Award 2018 for Digital Transformation

SAP EMEA/MEE Partner Excellence Award 2018 for Cloud

"Digital technologies are changing everything, and the opportunity to drive the intelligent revolution with data-driven insights and innovative technologies has never been greater. Our long-time collaboration with SAP has consistently demonstrated that with a strong technology foundation and unparalleled industry expertise, we can help clients achieve incredible speed to value and gain competitive advantage," said Christophe Mouille, senior managing director and Global SAP practice lead at Accenture. "These awards are testament to our commitment to creating intelligent enterprises, maximizing business outcomes and delivering new growth by bringing together industry-specific business processes and data, underpinned by innovative SAP technology."

The SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award 2018 for Most Innovative Digital Transformation Success was presented to Accenture based on work completed with Orica, an Australian-based multinational corporation that is the world's largest provider of commercial explosives and blasting systems. Orica turned to Accenture to help install a single SAP platform in the cloud, including SAP S/4HANA, SAP Ariba, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Concur and SAP Fieldglass solutions.

"The SAP Partner Excellence Awards exemplify the shared purpose, commitment and success that allow our partners, together with SAP, to deliver value to our customers on an ongoing basis," said Rodolpho Cardenuto, President, Global Channels General Business, SAP. "To that end, I am pleased and honored to recognize and congratulate Accenture as the recipient of four regional awards. We look forward to continuing to work closely together with Accenture to realize even greater success in 2018."

Selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas.

Accenture and SAP have a successful, 40-year long strategic alliance that provides clients with practical strategies and solutions to tackle critical business issues. Collaborations around the core development and go-to-market for both SAP S/4HANA and SAP Leonardo are helping clients in all industries fast-track their journey to becoming digital businesses.

