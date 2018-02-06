OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - February 06, 2018) - Ackroo Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AKR) (OTC PINK: AKRFF) ("Ackroo" or the "Company"), a gift card, loyalty and rewards technology and services provider, today announced they have deployed another multi-location restaurant franchise putting the total amount of hospitality merchant locations Ackroo supports at over 800. The Company has also completed gift card and loyalty integration to Posera's Maitre'D Point-of-Sale (POS) and is working in partnership with First Data Canada to complete integration to Clover, an open market mobile payment and point of sale tablet solution. Both of these integrations cater very heavily to the hospitality sector and assist in the Company's strategic goal of further penetrating and scaling within this large business segment. To learn more about Clover go to www.clover.com and Maitre'D go to www.posera.com/maitred.

"Our continued growth and expanded product partnerships further validate our strategy into hospitality," said Steve Levely, chief executive officer at Ackroo. "We are focused on adding not just feature enhancements to help differentiate us from our competitors, but also important point of sale integrations in order to further expand our addressable market as we begin to scale our business. Adding integrations like Maitre'D and Clover to the Ackroo platform are key advancements to position us well in Canada and the US. Our new Maitre'D integration is a great compliment to the work completed in 2017 with Posera's SecureTablePay (STP) pay-at-the-table solution. Merchants can now utilize a complete gift card and loyalty processing solution that allows funding at the POS and redemption right at customer tables, ideal for any quick service or table service restaurant. The addition of Clovers next generation devices will allow Ackroo to be able to download as an application on the POS which will greatly reduce our time to deploy while shortening our sales cycle in the process. Combined with many other previous integrations and hospitality related features Ackroo already has in place the Company is poised for great growth in this area for many years to come."

About Ackroo

Ackroo provides gift card and loyalty processing solutions to help retail and hospitality merchants of all sizes attract, retain and grow their customers and their revenues. Through a SaaS based business model Ackroo provides an in-store and online automated solution to help merchants process gift card & loyalty transactions at the point of sale, provide key administrative and marketing data, and to allow customers to access and manage their gift card and loyalty accounts. Ackroo also provides important marketing services to assist their merchants with utilizing Ackroo's technology solution. Ackroo is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com.

