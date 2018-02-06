sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,268 Euro		+0,009
+3,47 %
WKN: A2ASKP ISIN: CA1266321084 Ticker-Symbol: B3BN 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CVR MEDICAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CVR MEDICAL CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,268
0,295
16:39
0,27
0,293
16:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CVR MEDICAL CORP
CVR MEDICAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CVR MEDICAL CORP0,268+3,47 %
HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION35,37-5,93 %