Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2018) - CVR Medical Corp. (TSXV: CVM) (FSE: B3BN) (OTCQB: CRRVF) ("CVR Medical" or "CVR") announces the placement of an initial order of touch panel PC's for its "Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS)" device. This order represents the preliminary inventory build necessary for an FDA submission and subsequent market launch.

Hitachi High Technologies America, Inc. ("HTA") designed the unique core processor for the CSS, which CVR believes will enable the CSS to interpret the sub-sonic and infrasonic sound waves it intakes and display results in real time. It is one of the unique, signature elements of the device that is aiming to revolutionize preventative testing of carotid artery stenosis.

CVR CEO Peter Bakema states, "We are pleased to be moving forward with the order of our custom-designed PC's from HTA. Their expertise and track record of providing groundbreaking technology has been a source of great confidence as we've moved through research and development. To be putting that work to practical use now represents a great step towards CVR's goal of seeing this device reach its market potential."

For additional information on the organization, leadership, and current news, please visit the company website www.CVRMed.com

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical is a company that is involved in an equal parts joint venture with CVR Global Inc. (the "Joint Venture"). The Joint Venture operates in the medical industry focused on the commercialization of a proprietary subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology and has patents to a diagnostic device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR Medical is managed by a proven technical team. CVR Medical trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CVM.

About HTA

HTA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The Hitachi High-Tech Group will continue aiming to lead the world in the high-tech solutions business, and will respond swiftly to the needs of customers and the market from the customer's perspective as a business creating company working at the cutting edge on the front-line.

