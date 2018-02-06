The Chinese polysilicon supplier reveals that its order book is 90.2% filled as of the end of January in response to surging demand among Chinese solar firms.Daqo New Energy today confirmed that its polysilicon order book for 2018 is already 90.2% full, with the firm citing the signing of "multiple long-term contracts" with Chinese solar PV manufacturers as the reason for such high pre-fixed purchase volumes. Daqo forecasts that supply for polysilicon for mono wafers is going to tighten significantly later this year, and thus expects that many leading cell and module developers will be willing ...

