The FTSE 100 was down 2.1% to 7,179.18 in afternoon trade on Tuesday following a bloodbath in US and Asian stocks, amid concerns that rising inflation will force the Fed to hike rates more than initially expected this year. With heavy losses across the board, there were no risers to speak of on the top-flight index, although London Stock Exchange managed to keep losses to a minimum after an upgrade to 'overweight' at JPMorgan. Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said: "Equities ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...