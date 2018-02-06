Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market 2017-2025: Major Players are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, 3M Company, Accrux & Access Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Transdermal drug delivery has been an attractive and challenging area of research. Advances in modern technologies are resulting in a larger number of drugs being delivered transdermally including conventional hydrophobic small molecule drugs, hydrophilic drugs and macromolecules. Transdermal delivery provides convenient and pain-free self-administration of drugs as leading to patient compliance especially in the chronic condition where long term treatment is necessary. Patches are presently being marketed which can be worn anywhere from as little as eight hours to as long as seven days, depending on their therapeutic indication.



Based on the type of product type, the transdermal skin patches market is categorized into matrix, drug in adhesive, reservoir and vapor. The matrix segment held the largest share in the overall transdermal skin patches market due to product modification in terms of controlled release setting. Moreover, non-toxic and non-antagonistic characteristics of polymer matrix options, which are known to diffuse drug with controlled precision would further drive the market in the future.



On the basis of application the transdermal skin patches are segmented into pain relief, nicotine cessation, hormone replacement therapy, motion sickness, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, and others. Transdermal patches for pain relief is the major contributing market as they are preferred over hypodermic injections, which are more painful, generate medical waste, and pose a risk of disease transmission. Improved patient compliance as the treatment is non-invasive, simple, and convenient, and there is greater flexibility in termination of drugs by the removal of patches.



Geographically, North America dominated the global medical foods market which was followed by Europe. The key market drivers assisting in the growth of North America transdermal skin patches comprises rise in research and development in non-invasive methods of treatment for chronic conditions such as pain relief, motion sickness and other lifestyle related disorders.



Moreover, the developed countries like U.S. U.K and others in North America and Europe, the adoption rate of the non-invasive and novel treatment is more than the developing nations. However, Asia Pacific has emerged as the fastest growing region in the transdermal skin patches market due to rising demand for better treatment at affordable cost in the region. Furthermore, innovation and government funding in the development of cutting-edge technology and healthcare infrastructure would augment the growth of Asia Pacific transdermal skin patches market.



The transdermal skin patches market currently have comprises number of companies marketing their products in the market. The major companies in the transdermal skin patches market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, 3M Company, Accrux Ltd., Access Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Transdermal Skin Patches Market Portraiture

2.2 Transdermal Skin Patches Market, by Product Type, 2016 (US$ Mn)

2.3 Transdermal Skin Patches Market, by Application Type, 2016 (US$ Mn)

2.4 Transdermal Skin Patches Market, by Geography, 2016 (Value %)



Chapter 3 Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market Analysis

3.1 Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market Overview

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Challenges

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Mergers, Acquisition and Business Strategies

3.4 Porter's Analysis

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Analysis: Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market, 2016 (Value %)



Chapter 4 Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market Analysis, By Product Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market Attractive Proposition of Transdermal Skin Patches Market, by Product Type, 2016

4.1.2 Top 3 Countries

4.2 Matrix

4.3 Drug in Adhesive

4.4 Reservoir

4.5 Multilaminate



Chapter 5 Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market Analysis, By Application Type

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market Attractive Proposition of Transdermal Skin Patches Market, by Application Type, 2016

5.1.2 Top 3 Countries, By Application Type (US$ Mn), 2015- 2025 (Value)

5.2 Pain Relief

5.3 Nicotine Cessation

5.4 Hormone Replacement Therapy

5.5 Motion Sickness

5.6 Neurological Disorder

5.7 Cardiovascular Disorder

5.8 Others



Chapter 6 Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market, By Geography



Chapter 7 Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories

ProSolus, Inc.

Medipatch, Inc.

AdhexPharma

Aneva Drug Delivery Systems

Medherant Limited

Allergan plc

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

Mylan Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Corium International, Inc.

Noven Pharmaceuticals,

