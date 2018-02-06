The number of passenger on international flights was 209 thousand in January and increased by 2% compared to January last year. The capacity increase was 6% and the passenger load factor was 72.2% compared to 73.6% in January last year. The number of passengers on domestic and regional flights amounted to 22 thousand, increasing by 10% compared to January last year. The capacity in January was 25% higher than in January last year, due to flights to Belfast in cooperation with Icelandair, which started in June 2017 and flights on the route between Keflavikur and Akureyri which started end of February 2017. The passenger load factor was 57.8%. Sold block hours in charter flights remained unchanged between years. Freight increased by 42% due to more import to Iceland, but a strike in the seafood industry in Iceland last year, which effected the export of fish negatively, also affects the comparison. The number of sold room nights at the Company's Hotels was down by 3% from last year. The room utilisation was 69.2% compared to 69.2% in January 2017.



INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS JAN 18 JAN 17 CHG (%) ----------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 209,398 205,734 2% Load Factor 72.3% 73.6% -1.3 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000) 907.0 855.2 6% DOMESTIC AND REGIONAL FLIGHTS JAN 18 JAN 17 CHG (%) ----------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 22,299 20,225 10% Load Factor 57.8% 62.2% -4.4 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000) 14.0 11.1 25% CHARTER FLIGHTS JAN 18 JAN 17 CHG (%) ----------------------------------------------------------- Fleet Utilisation 100.0% 88.9% 11.1 ppt Sold Block Hours 1,848 1,848 0% CARGO JAN 18 JAN 17 CHG (%) ----------------------------------------------------------- Freight Tonne KM (FTK'000) 10,498 7,398 42% HOTELS JAN 18 JAN 17 CHG (%) ----------------------------------------------------------- Available Hotel Room Nights 27,807 27,807 0% Sold Hotel Room Nights 18,708 19,234 -3% Occupancy of Hotel Rooms 67.3% 69.2% -1.9 ppt



