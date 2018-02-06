Global Cash Logistics Market: 2017-2025: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.8% - Key Players are Brinks, G4S, GardaWorld, Loomis & Prosegur

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cash Logistics Market: Analysis By Segment (Cash in Transit, Cash Management), By End Use (Retail, Financial Institutions, others), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 13.80% during 2017 - 2022.

The segment of Cash in Transit has witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow at a higher pace in the forecast period. On the heels of rising cash prevalence particularly in developing countries including China, India, CIC-GDP ratio and installations of ATMs has been on the rise. Among the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global cash logistics market in 2016.

Emerging nations in Asia Pacific region such as China and India have been displaying a lot of potential and is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing regions in the forecast period. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of APAC region include amplifying growth in the installation of ATMs, increase in the cash usage, re-monetisation in India, rising need for the replenishment of ATMs coupled with increasing purchasing power.

Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Product Benchmarking of key industry players

Region Wise Company Share Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis - G4S, Prosegur, Brinks, Loomis, GardaWorld

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Global Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast



3. North America Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast



4. US Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Mexico Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast



6. Europe Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast



7. Germany Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast



8. U.K. Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast



9. Spain Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast



10. APAC Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast



11. India Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast



12. China Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast



13. Market Dynamics



14. Market Entry Strategies - Five Forces Porter Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Company Profiles



Brinks

G4S

GardaWorld

Loomis

Prosegur

