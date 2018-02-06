Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Amcor, Bemis, Berry Global, Crown Holdings & Sonoco Products

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global fresh meat packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 3.19% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of fresh meat packaging.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing market consolidation in global packaging industry. The fragmented nature of the market and high competitive pressure from large vendors are forcing small players to join large players through mergers or acquisitions (M&As). Large players are also encouraging M&As in order to expand their market presence and enter new markets. M&As can help small players adopt new technology from large players in order to survive in the competitive market. The number of M&As in the overall packaging industry is increasing annually at the rate of 1%-2%.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising adoption of case-ready meat packaging. Case-ready fresh meat packaging has been growing across the world since 2010. In this type of packaging, fresh meat is processed and packed at a packaging station, and delivered to retail shops. Through fresh meat case-ready packaging, retailers can reduce certain operational costs such as labor cost, meat-cutting equipment cost, and space utilization cost for fresh meat preparation.

Also, it was noted that case-ready fresh meat packaging reduces the overall operating cost for retailers by around 26%, compared with loose meat sold in retail shops. In addition, meat cutting and preparation in retail stores require a huge space, whereas case-ready fresh meat packaging can help retailers save that space for other retail merchandising operations. Case-ready fresh meat packaging also prevents leakage and provides better quality control. All these benefits of case-ready fresh meat packaging are driving the adoption of fresh meat packaging across the world.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Fluctuating polymer prices. The cost of polymer across the world has been facing a reduction since 2014, due to low energy and feedstock costs. Crude oil price reduction is another major reason for the decreasing polymer price. For example, in 2016, the price of polyvinylidene chloride and ethylene vinyl alcohol polymer decreased by around $0.1-0.3 per kg, and that of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) decreased by around $0.2-$0.4 per kg. The falling polymer price will reduce the overall purchasing and operational cost for fresh meat packaging manufacturers. It will also boost the bulk polymer price purchasing behavior of fresh meat packaging manufacturers.

Key vendors

Amcor

Bemis

Berry Global

Crown Holdings

Sonoco Products

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPES OF PACKAGING

Segmentation by packaging type

Comparison by types of packaging

Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Rigid packaging - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by types of packaging

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing market consolidation in global packaging industry

Growing use of biodegradable packaging techniques

Recycling of packaging materials

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX



