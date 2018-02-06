Regulatory News:

Leader in the French private hospitalization sector, Ramsay Générale de Santé has renewed its partnership with Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) subsidiaries Elior and Elior Services for another five years. Partners of the healthcare group's clinics and hospitals for some 25 years, Elior has developed a catering solution for Ramsay Générale de Santé's patients and hospital staff, and Elior Services a range of biological cleaning and hospitality services. All of these services evolve to meet challenges in the public healthcare sector related to the increase in chronic diseases and outpatient surgery.

Commenting on the partnership renewal, the Purchasing Manager at Ramsay Générale de Santé, Véronique Poulon, stated: "Our 25-year old partnership with Elior Group has been wholly satisfactory. It is quite normal that we would want to renew it. That said, given our constant quest to improve the healthcare experience and meet the expectations of our patients we want to take this further. Elior Group's innovative catering solutions and its hospitality and biological-cleaning services are tailored to accommodate the healthcare experience of all of our outpatient-surgery and long-stay patients."

A catering solution tailored to meet patients' individual needs

Every day, Ramsay Générale de Santé strives to provide healthy, diverse and pleasant meals for all of the hospital staff and patients in its healthcare establishments. Menus are designed to meet everybody's individual nutritional needs. As such, the partnership with Elior comprises 18 special menus adapted to meet the specific requirements of different pathologies and includes 2 new menus for patients suffering from cancer or in dialysis.

Another novelty is the installation of discharge lounges in the healthcare group's establishments to help patients recover after outpatient surgery. These facilities propose a range of sweet and sour snacks and refreshments adapted for all types of patients, whatever their age and medical condition. The signage system is designed to foster communication and exchange between staff and patients.

In addition, forever committed to providing quality services to patients, Ramsay Générale de Santé and Elior are pursuing their collaboration with Gault Millau. Since 2015, the Solo Confort hotel service offers a range of Repas Plaisir meals that are adapted to three diets and tested and carry the name of the renowned French gastronomic brand.

Hospitality services to meet the needs of the patients, and outpatients in particular

As a player in the healthcare sector, Ramsay Générale de Santé pays particular attention to the cleanliness of its facilities and to controlling the risks of environment-related contamination. The renewal of the partnership with Elior Services therefore includes the biological cleaning of hospital rooms, administrative offices, consultation rooms and operating theaters, in order to ensure an optimum level of health safety for the patients.

Elior Services teams also prepare rooms, give a personalized welcome to patients and serve their meals. Additional services such as waste management and laundry are also provided. With the rest taken care of, medical staff can focus on the health and well-being of patients.

To meet the growth in demand for outpatient management, Elior Services has also developed a connected cart that enables real time communication between biological-cleaning, admission, technical and healthcare service teams. Tested in 15 of the group's establishments, this innovation gives real-time estimates of patient-discharge flows thereby reducing the amount of time incoming patients spend waiting to gain access to their rooms and boxes, which brings more comfort to them and their loved ones. Integrated into the patient's journey, the solutions offered by Elior Services contribute to a relaxed check-in and quality hospitality services.

To conclude, the Elior and Elior Services key accounts director for Ramsay Générale de Santé Frédérique Boulay said, "At Elior Group, we constantly strive to achieve operational excellence and tailor our solutions to meet the needs of our partners and clients. As such, the catering and healthcare-hospitality services we have designed for Ramsay Générale de Santé are perfectly in line with the patient experience."

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and travel markets. Now operating in 16 countries, the Group generated €6,422 million in revenue through 25,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2016-2017. Our 127,000 employees serve 5.5 million people on a daily basis, taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer experience.

We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004 and we reached the GC Advanced level in 2015. The professional excellence of our teams, as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and to providing best in-class service is embodied in our corporate motto: "Time savored".

For further information please visit our website: http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter: @Elior_Group

About Elior Services

Since its inception, Elior Services, the provider of choice in the healthcare segment, the cleaning-services and the facility-management, has placed innovation at the heart of its growth strategy. To further its development, the Company aims to adopt a global environmental, societal and economic improvement approach to help bolster its offering and create value for its clients.

For further information please visit Elior Service's website: http://www.elior-services.fr or follow Elior Services on Twitter: @EliorServices.FR

