Endeavour Mining Corporation: Endeavour Mining Announces Closing of the Private Placement of Convertible Senior Notes

ENDEAVOUR MINING ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

George Town, February 6, 2018 - Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSX: EDV) announces that it has closed the previously announced private placement of convertible senior notes due 2023 (the "Notes") for an aggregate principal amount of USD 300 million. In addition, the initial purchasers exercised today the over-allotment option, for an aggregate principal amount of USD 30 million, which is expected to close on or about February 8, 2018.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining is a TSX-listed intermediate gold producer, focused on developing a portfolio of high quality mines in the prolific West-African region, where it has established a solid operational and construction track record.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio



VP - Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com DFH Public Affairs in Toronto



John Vincic, Senior Advisor

(416) 206-0118 x.224

jvincic@dfhpublicaffairs.com





Brunswick Group LLP in London



Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com

