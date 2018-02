It's official. The leading indicator for markets has reached a major price point. As per our method 1 percent of price points on a chart carry 99% of the importance, and we reached one such points this week. We are talking about yields. In particular, U.S. 20 year yields are the leading indicator for U.S. stock markets. We identified 3% in 20 year Yields as a major point. The chart below shows that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...