Orange Belgium: Press release: Orange launches the first fully unlimited mobile subscription in Belgium

Brussels, 07.02.2018

Orange launches the first fully unlimited mobile subscription in Belgium

Orange Belgium announces the launch of the first mobile subscription with unlimited mobile data volume in Belgium on February 12th as a first move underlining its bold challenger positioning. As from 40€/month, on top of unlimited SMS and calls, the Orange Eagle tariff plans will now include unlimited mobile data to allow customers to surf carefree anytime and anywhere they want without having to worry about their internet use anymore. Orange Belgium surveyed over 1.100 customers and it became apparent that the great majority of intense users would love an unlimited mobile data bundle.

Orange Eagle and Eagle Premium tariff plans will be fully unlimited as from February 12th. Customers don't have to undertake any action, the mobile subscription will automatically become fully unlimited as from February 12th. Both Eagle and Eagle Premium monthly subscriptions will increase with 1€ as from March 13th and respectively cost 40 and 61€/month.

A recent survey of Orange revealed that there's a big demand for a tariff plan that offers unlimited mobile data as:

The use of public Wifi connections is frowned upon. Especially searching for the right password (63%), a slow connection (51%) and the difficulty to connect (44%) are barriers customers that don't like to surf on public Wifi want to get rid of. 8 in 10 people have to adapt their mobile data use in order to not pass the limit, of which 2 in 3 considers that annoying.

A top quality network for a unique unlimited offer

Orange keeps investing massively in its network to guarantee a very qualitative experience to its customers. Investments are made not only to prepare the future but also to offer speed and capacity to the growing demand for mobile data. Thanks to these investments, Orange is able to guarantee the needed network capacity for an unlimited qualitative experience. Today, Orange 4G network covers 99.8% of the Belgian territory. The indicators of the telecom regulator, BIPT, recognize the very high quality of the 4G network of Orange (coverage maps (http://www.ibpt.be/en/consumers/telephone/quality-of-service/coverage-maps-mobile-networks)).

Michaël Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium, explains: "We decided to adopt a bold challenger positioning, focusing on what's essential for our customers. Many of them were asking for extra data due to the growing success of various social media, videos and streaming services. We simply listened to them and are proud to launch the very first fully unlimited mobile offer in Belgium supported by our leading 4G network. We now propose also the first fully unlimited Love package (mobile, internet and TV) of the market, perfectly suited for customers who are looking for a complete peace of mind."

Eagle and Eagle Premium customers can enjoy 20GB/month of mobile data on Orange's high quality and speed 4G network. Afterwards they continue to surf carefree at a reduced speed of 512 Mbps without any limit of surf volume in Belgium. Surfing at 512 Mbps offers a convenient connection speed and allows customers to check their emails, use their social networks, watch videos on YouTube,. In the EU customers can surf without any speed limitation at €0.0072/MB after passing 20GB of mobile data volume.

Orange customers who already enjoy an Eagle tariff plan, will receive a letter explaining the subscription evolution. They don't need to do anything to receive the unlimited amount of mobile data, Orange will activate it automatically.

Orange Eagle and Eagle Premium can be combined with the Love offer. The pack offers unlimited voice calls, SMS, mobile data and fixed internet and premium TV content for only 79€/month.

More information onwww.orange.be/fr/surfillimite (http://www.orange.be/fr/surfillimite) orwww.orange.be/nl/onbeperktsurfen (http://www.orange.be/nl/onbeperktsurfen).

100 GB option for businesses

On the business market, Orange offers Business Everywhere 100GB. With Business Everywhere 100GB, employees can literally work everywhere on all their devices via mobile data. As from 40€/month on top of their existing bundle, business clients can enjoy the benefits of a complete solution to make work life easier thanks to an extra 100GB of mobile data - including roaming in the EU and at a continuous full speed.

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be (https://corporate.orange.be/en), www.orange.be (http://www.orange.be/) or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

