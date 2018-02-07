In January 2018 AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) has reloaded 776 thousand tons of petroleum products in Klaipeda and Subacius oil terminals (increase by 24.2 percent compared to January 2017, when 625 thousand tons were reloaded).



In January 2018 the Company's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal has re-gasified and supplied to the natural gas transmission system 253 thousand MWh of natural gas, while in January 2017 - 785 thousand MWh. The volume decreased due to lower capacities ordered by the terminal users and the fact that in January 2018 there were no LNG reloading activities (while in January 2017 166 thousand MWh of LNG were reloaded).



The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's oil terminals' for January 2018 amount to EUR 4.2 million and are higher by 50.0 percent compared to the same period of 2017 (EUR 2.8 million).



The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's LNG Terminal for January 2018 amount to EUR 5.3 million (January 2017 - EUR 7.8 million). Revenue consists of the one twelfth of the re-gasification tariff for booked annual capacities approved by the National Control Commission for Energy Control and Prices for 2018 and the re-gasification tariff for amount of regasified LNG. Revenue for January 2017 was higher by EUR 2.2 million due to adjustment of actual booked gas capacities for 2016. Adjustment for actual gas capacities for 2017 are not calculated and has not been recorded yet.



Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company in January 2018 amount to EUR 9.5 million (January 2017 was EUR 10.6 million).



Petroleum products transhipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading, January:



---------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018 2017 Change, % ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Petroleum products reloaded, thousand tons 776 625 24.2% ---------------------------------------------------------------------- LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 253 785 -67.8% ----------------------------------------------------------------------



Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million, January:



---------------------------------------------- 2018 2017 Change, % ---------------------------------------------- Oil terminals' activity 4.2 2.8 50.0% ---------------------------------------------- LNG terminal activity 5.3 7.8 -32.1% ---------------------------------------------- Total: 9.5 10.6 -10.4% ----------------------------------------------



Mindaugas Jurkaitis, acting head of Economics Units, +370 46 391 768