This (Hazardous Substance Control (HSC) workshop: http://www.sgs.com/en/consumer-goods-retail/softlines-and-accessories/textile-and-clothing/zero-discharge-holistic-solution/hazardous-substance-control-workshop) is designed to cover the entire leather manufacturing process from raw material to finished leather with separate modules covering beamhouse, tanning, post-tanning and finishing. It intends to educate participants in chemical risk assessment for specific manufacturing processes relevant to their tannery's operations. By applying the Chemical Flow Management (CFM) methodology and toolkit, tanneries will be able to assess chemical risk at each stage of leather production.

This HSC leather workshop is a part of SGS's (Zero Discharge Holistic Solution: http://www.sgs.com/en/consumer-goods-retail/softlines-and-accessories/textile-and-clothing/zero-discharge-holistic-solution) and is the company's second HSC training module. Following the success of its HSC training workshop for the textile industry, SGS's HSC leather workshop will take a similar hands-on approach. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from the trainers and industry peers to manage their supply chain using best practices. This will stimulate and inspire participants to apply their newly acquired knowledge and experience into their daily operations.

Various brands and suppliers have already participated in the HSC textile workshop, from locations including China, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Spain, Turkey, and Vietnam. Overwhelmingly, feedback from participants has been positive.

Global Softlines VP Spencer Yeung said, "The new HSC Leather Workshop will help us serve more brands and suppliers in the leather and footwear industries. Stakeholders in these industries will not only know more about chemical management, but they will also be able to implement best practices in their factories to reduce the risk from hazardous chemicals. We are hopeful that this workshop will offer the knowledge and tools for the suppliers and bring all of us a better future."

To learn more about the HSC workshop, contact us today.

For further information, please contact:

Skarlett Leung

SGS Global Softlines

t: +852 22048350

ABOUT SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognised as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.