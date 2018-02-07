TUI UK & Ireland Implements Medallia to Expand Commitment to Customers

Leading travel company TUI UK & I has implemented Medallia Experience Cloud' in its retail stores in UK and Ireland

SAN MATEO, California, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Medallia, Inc. (www.medallia.com) today announced that TUI UK and Ireland has implemented a best-in-class customer experience program in its 600 retail stores. TUI UK is the largest holiday brand, delivering unique and modern holiday experiences for its customers every year. TUI UK uses Medallia to understand real-time customer feedback, which in turn helps to empower store managers by better understanding customer sentiment and to take quick action.

With an already high Net Promoter Score TUI UK understands that booking a holiday is a very special moment for its customers, and for this reason they sought a simple and intuitive system to roll out to all of its travel stores. Early results are positive as TUI UK has reported that it has seen a 30% increase in customer response rates. The company believes this success is due to the more accessible design by Medallia and by creating a strong first survey question. In addition, 93% of respondents leave feedback comments at the end of the survey, providing firsthand perspective on the customer experience.

Helen Caron, Distribution and Cruise Director for TUI UK and I said: "Partnering with Medallia has brought a positive change for our business giving us real-time insights on customer feedback, which enables us to make changes to enhance the experience for customers in our stores."

"We're so excited to use the Medallia Voices' mobile app," said Brian Pressey, Customer Experience Senior Leader at TUI UK. "I personally check the app multiple times a day, and we've introduced the app to all of our board directors and senior leaders within the organisation to ensure they're always only a click away from the real voice of the customer."

With this new program, TUI UK will reward and incentivize both store managers and travel advisors for positive customer feedback which it has been unable to do in the past.

"In the competitive market for holiday travel, TUI is a leader for delivering best-in-class customer service," said Sean Farrington, VP of Medallia, Europe. "By implementing role-based dashboards for store managers, TUI can now continue to provide excellent service to travellers who are about to embark on their dream holiday."

In addition, TUI will test potential features for new stores by using AskNow, which can run real-world tests on specific customer segments. AskNow can allow TUI to test and iterate, creating a culture of continuous improvement by validating customer reactions with real customer data.

TUI UK & Ireland

TUI UK and Ireland, part of TUI Group, is the business behind the TUI, First Choice and Marella Cruises brands, as well as Crystal Ski and TUI Lakes & Mountains. Sub brands include TUI Sensatori, TUI Family Life, TUI Sensimar, First Choice Holiday Villages and SplashWorld Resorts.

Its airline, TUI Airways - formerly Thomson Airways has 64 aircraft operating to over 70 destinations in 30 countries. It was the first airline in the UK to take delivery of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner and in 2018 will welcome new 737 MAXs to its fleet.

TUI UK and Ireland has a team of more than 10,000 employees and serves over six million customers each year.

About Medallia

Medallia's mission is simple: to create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees alike. Hundreds of the world's best-loved brands trust Medallia's Software-as-a-Service application to help them capture customer feedback everywhere the customer is (on the phone, in store, online, mobile), understand it in real-time, and deliver insights and action everywhere-from the C-suite to the frontline-to improve their performance. Founded in 2001, Medallia has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Paris, Sydney, Buenos Aires, and Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.medallia.com.

