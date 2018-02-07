sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,00 Euro		-3,46
-7,96 %
WKN: A1JP9Y ISIN: DK0060336014 Ticker-Symbol: NZM2 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVOZYMES A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVOZYMES A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,891
41,169
11:09
39,91
39,98
10:27
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVOZYMES A/S
NOVOZYMES A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOVOZYMES A/S40,00-7,96 %