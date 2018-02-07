Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-02-07 / 09:16 *NORMA Group commits itself to responsible corporate governance by joining the UN Global Compact* *Maintal, Germany, February 7, 2018* - NORMA Group has joined the United Nations sustainability network. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact initiative, the company is committed to ten principles of Corporate Responsibility (CR). These include respect for human rights, the elimination of corruption, discrimination, forced and child labor and the promotion of environmentally-friendly technologies. "We have long integrated the principles of the UN Global Compact into our daily activities," says Bernd Kleinhens, Chairman of the Management Board of NORMA Group. "As an international company already involved in several local CR initiatives, we would like to reaffirm our commitment to responsible corporate governance on the global level as well." NORMA Group also considers the principles of the UN Global Compact in its CR Roadmap 2020. The Roadmap summarizes NORMA Group's Corporate Responsibility goals through 2020 and defines appropriate metrics that can be used to verify the achievement of each goal. In line with the Global Compact, there should be no judicial breaches of anti-discrimination laws and laws protecting workers' freedom of association. The company is also committed to training its employees in compliance and preventing corruption, and to increasingly consider sustainability aspects when selecting suppliers. In accordance with the requirements of the UN Global Compact, NORMA Group will report annually on compliance with the ten principles. Around 13,000 organizations have already joined the United Nations sustainability initiative worldwide. NORMA Group has already joined several CR networks in Germany, including the Diversity Charter [1] and the Hessian Charter on the reconciliation of work and care [2]. NORMA Group has also shown its commitment to social responsibility with the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015 [3] and the California Transparency in Supply Chains Act [4]. Additional information on the company is available on www.normagroup.com [5]. Press photos are available from our platform on www.normagroup.com/images [6]. *Contact* NORMA Group SE Alexandra Lipkowski Group Communications E-mail: alexandra.lipkowski@normagroup.com Tel: +49 (0)6181 - 6102 747 *About NORMA Group* NORMA Group is a global market leader in engineered joining technology. The company manufactures a wide range of innovative connecting solutions and water management technology offering more than 35,000 products to customers in 100 countries with around 7,600 employees. NORMA Group helps its customers and business partners react to global challenges such as climate change and increasing scarcity of resources. NORMA Group joining products can be found in vehicles and trains, ships and aircraft, buildings and water management as well as in applications for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. According to preliminary, unaudited figures, the company generated sales of around EUR 1.02 billion in 2017. NORMA Group operates a global network of 29 production facilities as well as numerous sales and distribution sites across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. NORMA Group has its headquarters in Maintal, Germany. NORMA Group SE is listed on the German stock exchange (Prime Standard) and included in the MDAX index. End of Media Release Issuer: NORMA Group SE Key word(s): Enterprise 2018-02-07 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: NORMA Group SE Edisonstr. 4 63477 Maintal Germany Phone: +49 6181 6102 741 Fax: +49 6181 6102 7641 E-mail: ir@normagroup.com Internet: www.normagroup.com ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3 WKN: A1H8BV Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 652105 2018-02-07 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f44d50637cd1875986b0153701efc1ad&application_id=652105&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=09d0ca6e649a84f96b867ac2bcdf567f&application_id=652105&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://www.normagroup.com/norma.nsf/res/NORMAGroup_UKModernSlaveryStatement.pdf/$file/NORMAGroup_UKModernSlaveryStatement.pdf 4: http://www.normagroup.com/norma.nsf/res/NORMAGroup_CaliforniaTransparencyAct.pdf/$file/NORMAGroup_CaliforniaTransparencyAct.pdf 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8f541d7fbe199588b30ddc23cc97d1ed&application_id=652105&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=05def05cd948e4746d1b09256aef7ca4&application_id=652105&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2018 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)