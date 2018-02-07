sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,295 Euro		-0,01
-0,43 %
WKN: A0LEEL ISIN: SE0001857533 Ticker-Symbol: RPZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REZIDOR HOTEL GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REZIDOR HOTEL GROUP AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
07.02.2018 | 10:04
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Rezidor Hotel Group: Rezidor's Full Year 2017 Financial Report & Webcast on 21 February 2018

The Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ) will release its Financial Report on Q4 & Full Year 2017 on Wednesday, 21 February 2018 at 7:30 CEST. Federico J. González, President & CEO, and Knut Kleiven, Deputy President & CFO, will also host an audio webcast on the same day, at 10:00 CEST.

To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:

Sweden:
Sweden National free phone:		 +46 (0)8 5065 3942
0200 883 464
United Kingdom:
United Kingdom National free phone:		 +44 (0)330 336 9411
0800 279 7204
Belgium:
Belgium National free phone:		 +32 (0)2 400 6926
0800 38625
France:
France National free phone:		 +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57
0805 101 278
Norway:
Norway National free phone:		 +47 2350 0296
800 51084
United States of America:
USA National free phone		 +1 720-543-0214
800-239-9838

Confirmation Code: 7721772

To follow the webcast, please visit:www.investor.rezidor.com (http://www.investor.rezidor.com)

For further information, contact:
Renu Hanegreefs-Snehi, Vice President, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management
renu.snehi@carlsonrezidor.com (mailto:renu.snehi@carlsonrezidor.com)

Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management
lucie.cardona@carlsonrezidor.com (mailto:lucie.cardona@carlsonrezidor.com)

Press Release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/142138/R/2166774/833951.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Rezidor Hotel Group via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)