Rezidor Hotel Group: Rezidor's Full Year 2017 Financial Report & Webcast on 21 February 2018

The Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ) will release its Financial Report on Q4 & Full Year 2017 on Wednesday, 21 February 2018 at 7:30 CEST. Federico J. González, President & CEO, and Knut Kleiven, Deputy President & CFO, will also host an audio webcast on the same day, at 10:00 CEST.
To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:
| Sweden:
Sweden National free phone:
| +46 (0)8 5065 3942
0200 883 464
| United Kingdom:
United Kingdom National free phone:
| +44 (0)330 336 9411
0800 279 7204
| Belgium:
Belgium National free phone:
| +32 (0)2 400 6926
0800 38625
| France:
France National free phone:
| +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57
0805 101 278
| Norway:
Norway National free phone:
| +47 2350 0296
800 51084
| United States of America:
USA National free phone
| +1 720-543-0214
800-239-9838
Confirmation Code: 7721772
To follow the webcast, please visit:www.investor.rezidor.com (http://www.investor.rezidor.com)
For further information, contact:
Renu Hanegreefs-Snehi, Vice President, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management
renu.snehi@carlsonrezidor.com (mailto:renu.snehi@carlsonrezidor.com)
Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management
lucie.cardona@carlsonrezidor.com (mailto:lucie.cardona@carlsonrezidor.com)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Rezidor Hotel Group via Globenewswire