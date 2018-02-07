Johnson Matthey said on Wednesday that it will recognise a charge of £50m after settling a lawsuit, as it announced that changes to the US tax system would have a positive impact on the group. The specialty chemicals company said that Johnson Matthey Inc (JMI) had settled a dispute with an automotive original equipment manufacturer supplier in the US on "mutually acceptable terms with no admission of fault". The £50m charge will be excluded from underlying operating profit for the year to the ...

