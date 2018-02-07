sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

114,00 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 757142 ISIN: DE0007571424 Ticker-Symbol: GKS 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
GEX
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
GK SOFTWARE SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GK SOFTWARE SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,51
114,99
13:25
113,50
115,00
13:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GK SOFTWARE SE
GK SOFTWARE SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GK SOFTWARE SE114,000,00 %