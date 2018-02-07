Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-02-07 / 10:27 EuroCIS 2018 - Into the Cloud with AI: GK Software launches cloud4retail GK Software SE is presenting innovations and new product versions at the EuroCIS trade show in Düsseldorf. The major focus is on the new full-service solution known as cloud4retail and the personalization of the customer journey with the help of artificial intelligence. GK Software is attending the EuroCIS to present new solutions and innovative concepts, as it does every year. The European market leader is demonstrating its new cloud service known as cloud4retail and solutions for personalisation and dynamic pricing, which are based on AI (artificial intelligence), for the first time. Customers can also expect innovations like the Mobile Customer Assistant, the Virtual Reality Store as well as integrated new solution concepts for the catering sector and gas stations. The world premiere for cloud4retail The software solutions provided by GK are designed from the outset to be used both in classic in-store scenarios and also as a cloud solution. The new cloud4retail solution is being introduced at Düsseldorf for the first time and it can be used in retail companies of all sizes. cloud4retail ensures that a leading enterprise POS solution is available in a cloud as a full-service facility for the first time. When using the SaaS solution, retailers are able to massively reduce the operating costs for their own hardware and their own personnel. GK Software handles the complete operations and maintenance and enables retailers to use one of the world's leading solutions, even with a low level of their own technical footprint. AI-based omni-channel personalization As genuine omni-channel solutions are established to an even stronger extent, the question arises as to how they can be combined with value-adding new processes like personalisation. The prerequisite for appealing to customers in as individual and precise a manner as possible involves the use of AI, which can calculate the suitable offer for each individual customer from huge amounts of data in real time. GK Software is presenting one of the international leading solutions in the field of omni-channel personalisation at the EuroCIS with its "retailtime decisioning engine" (rde) and is showing how personalised services can be handled on different devices in real time. Increasing turnover potential with Dynamic Pricing The Dynamic Pricing module is also a new feature of the GK Software portfolio; it is based on AI and real-time assessments. The solution is capable of calculating the best possible price for millions of products, depending on different parameters. The real-time solution is able to handle context-based dynamic pricing - i.e. the prices are adapted to the current customer behaviour and the constantly changing market situation, including competitors' prices, fully automatically. As a result, the best possible prices for each retail channel can be determined based on the forecast price acceptance by consumers. Mobile Customer Assistant - everything in the customer's hands The GK Mobile Customer Assistant, which is also sold by SAP, enables GK Software to offer retailers an all-in-one solution for the smartphones of their digitally-minded consumers. The mobile white label solution is not only able to handle processes related to infotainment, coupons and promotions, digital stamp cards and mobile payments. It also acts as a reader for self-scanning as part of BYOD scenarios. This enables companies to introduce modern customer services in isolation or in conjunction with industrial devices in an integrated mobile customer app at the highest level. Premiere for GK Virtual Reality Store GK Virtual Reality Store demonstrates the multiple opportunities presented by the open architecture of OmniPOS. Consumers can walk through the store in two virtual shops (fashion and food) with the help of VR glasses, access product information, put products in their shopping basket, then pay in different ways and either have the goods delivered or they can pick them up themselves. Exactly the same cloud-based services are used here as for all the other channels - i.e. price finding, promotions, customer information etc. are identical to those in the web store, in the physical store or on a smartphone. The Virtual Store therefore extends the range of services and also shows the opportunities available in the cloud and service-based OmniPOS solution. About GK Software SE GK Software SE is a leading developer and provider of standard software for the retail sector, and currently counts 20 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers among its customer base. The company offers an extensive range of solutions for stores and enterprise headquarters as well as for the implementation of contemporary omni-channel retail concepts. Thanks to its open and platform-independent software solutions in the GK/Retail Suite, the company has established itself as one of the market's leading providers of technology and innovations. Its solutions enable retail chains with numerous stores to optimize their business processes and to benefit from significant potential for saving costs and implementing customer loyalty programs in order to improve their competitiveness. In addition to its own software solutions, GK Software AG also offers customers a comprehensive range of implementation and maintenance services. Having been acquired in 2013, AWEK GmbH and in 2015, the retail segment of DBS Data Business Systems Inc. In 2017, the company acquired a majority shareholding in prudsys GmbH, a company focused on artificial intelligence. The company employs 975 members of staff (figures for 30 September 2017) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia and the USA. GK Software SE's customers include many well-known retailers from both Germany and beyond, including Galeria Kaufhof, Parfümerie Douglas, Coop (Switzerland), EDEKA, Hornbach, JYSK Nordic, Lidl, Loblaw, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Tchibo. The software is currently being used at 248,000 installations across approximately 41,700 stores in 50 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 77.3 million in 2016. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software AG into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth. Further information about the company: http://www.gk-software.com Contact: Investor Relations GK Software SE Dr. René Schiller Ph.: +49 (0)37464-84-264 Fax: +49 (0)37464-84-15 E-mail: rschiller@gk-software.com End of Media Release Issuer: GK Software SE Key word(s): Trades 2018-02-07 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: GK Software SE Waldstraße 7 08261 Schöneck Germany Phone: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 15 E-mail: info@gk-software.com Internet: www.gk-software.com ISIN: DE0007571424 WKN: 757142 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 652121 2018-02-07

