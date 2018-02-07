NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408 URL: www.nttdocomo.com Contact: https://nes.nttdocomo.co.jp/PINQ01/showinquiry.do

TOKYO, Feb 7, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. and its wholly owned subsidiary NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc. announced today that they have invested in trunk inc., the creator of easy storage pick-up service "trunk".DOCOMO started providing "d living" services under the concept of providing a "safe and comfortable lifestyle at a reasonable price" in July 2016, and added "trunk" to its service lineup in September 2017. In addition to regular daily-life and housekeeping support services, d living members (monthly fee: 450 yen before tax) can now use one box for free through "trunk" (Monthly fee: 500 yen before tax).Until now, using "trunk" required downloading a dedicated app(1), however from January 31, 2018, users can access the service by visiting the d living website on their PC or smartphone.DOCOMO also plans to work with trunk inc. to make "trunk" compatible with its other services such as d ACCOUNT, d POINT and DOCOMO payment services.Going forward, DOCOMO will continue collaborating with its business partners to create convenient services that revolutionize customers' lifestyles as part of its "Declaration beyond" medium-term strategy.(1) Please note that certain functions still require downloading the dedicated application.About NTT DOCOMO VenturesNTT DOCOMO Ventures, the NTT Group's corporate venture capital firm, aims to accelerate innovation for creation of new services, disruptive technologies and innovative processes serving as a primary channel for startup companies and venture communities on behalf of the NTT Group, Japan's leading ICT service provider. We proactively enhance cooperation with exceptional entrepreneurs on a worldwide scale by providing capital from our corporate venture funds and vast business development opportunities with the NTT Group companies. For more information visit https://www.nttdocomo-v.com/en/.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.