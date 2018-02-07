Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-02-07 / 11:52 *Manz AG: Business with Standard Machines for Battery Production is picking up pace* Reutlingen, February 7, 2018 - Manz AG, a global high-tech equipment manufacturer with an extensive technology portfolio, is successfully expanding its business with standardized production machines to start off 2018. In January 2018 alone, Manz received three orders for the flexible *B*attery *L*aser *S*ystem BLS 500 (former name FLS 1800) in the segment Energy Storage from customers from the power tools and automotive/e-mobility sectors, as well as an order for a pilot line for assembling battery cells. The total volume of the orders is roughly 7 million euros. Including these orders, the company has already sold ten BLS 500 laser systems since it was launched. Eckhard Hörner-Marass, CEO of Manz AG, adds "Based on our goal of significantly expanding our customer base and stabilizing our business model in the long term, in mid-2017 we decided to expand our product portfolio on standard machines in all segments in addition to customized solutions. The recent orders received in the business unit Energy Storage are confirmation that our expanded product offerings are serving market and customer needs very well." The standard machines can be linked to create complete, individualized system solutions from a building block system based on few platforms. This creates synergy effects for Manz, increasing the productivity of the entire group. At the same time, this step significantly reduces development risks, expenses, and time and thus reduces the amortization of the development efforts on a high level. With the BLS 500, Manz has launched a flexible laser platform on the market that is designed for different laser processes in the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries. Customers can assemble powerful laser systems matched to their specific requirements and processes, structured around a standardized machine base. In doing so, Manz combines the advantages of a standard system with those of a customized solution. *Company profile: * *Manz AG - passion for efficiency* As one of the world's leading high-tech equipment manufacturers, Manz AG, based in Reutlingen, Germany, is a pioneer for innovative products in fast-growing markets. Founded in 1987, the company has expertise in five technology sectors: automation, laser processing, metrology as well as wet chemical and roll-to-roll processing. These technologies are deployed and continuously developed by Manz in the three strategic business segments of "Electronics", "Solar" and "Energy Storage". The company has been listed on the stock exchange in Germany since 2006 and currently develops and produces in Germany, China, Taiwan, Slovakia, Hungary and Italy. It also has sales and service branches in the United States and India. Manz AG currently employs around 1,700 people, about half of which are in Asia. With the claim "passion for efficiency", Manz offers its customers in dynamic, future-oriented industries a commitment to provide production systems that embody maximum efficiency and innovation. With its comprehensive expertise in developing new production technologies and related machines, the company contributes substantially to reducing production costs for end products and making them accessible to large groups of buyers the world over. *Contact* cometis AG Claudius Krause Tel.: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28 Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66 E-mail: krause@cometis.de Manz AG Axel Bartmann Tel.: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-395 Fax: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-99 E-Mail: abartmann@manz.com End of Media Release Issuer: Manz AG Key word(s): Enterprise 2018-02-07 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Manz AG Steigäckerstr. 5 72768 Reutlingen Germany Phone: +49 (0) 7121 9000-0 Fax: +49 (0) 7121 9000-99 E-mail: info@manz.com Internet: http://www.manz.com ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3 WKN: A0JQ5U Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 652179 2018-02-07

