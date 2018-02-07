Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has opened a Liquid Studio in Madrid to help clients speed up innovation and software deployment cycles. At the Liquid Studio, clients work side-by-side with highly skilled Accenture professionals, building innovative solutions with speed and agility and taking days or weeks to achieve what used to take months.

To accomplish this, Liquid Studio teams are grouped in highly interconnected pods, working with contemporary development approaches such as Agile methodologies powered by DevOps, and disruptive technologies including artificial intelligence, augmented reality, blockchain and cloud.

The Accenture Liquid Studio in Madrid collaborates with the Avanade Innovation Center in Barcelona to develop new solutions based on Microsoft technologies, as well as with other Liquid Studio locations and ecosystem alliance partners.

"With our new Liquid Studio, we are able to bring the latest technologies to our clients, creating a startup-like environment to co-create and prototype new solutions with them. Through our highly specialized teams, we are now able to deliver and implement solutions in a very short period of time and, therefore, impact in our clients' businesses in a very positive way," said Adán Plaza, senior managing director, Accenture Technology Iberia.

"The new Liquid Studio reflects our commitment to deliver even more innovation to our clients," said Juan Pedro Moreno, country managing director of Accenture in Spain, Portugal and Israel. "Accenture is making significant investments to help our clients accelerate their digital transformation and achieve greater business value more quickly and easily."

The Liquid Studio in Madrid further expands Accenture's digital capabilities in Spain, and follows the opening of the Accenture Digital Hub in Madrid in June 2017, located in Torre Picasso.

Accenture Liquid Studios are an integral part of the Accenture Innovation Architecture, which brings together capabilities from research, ventures and labs to studios, innovation centers and delivery centers to develop and deliver disruptive innovations for clients, and to scale them faster.

