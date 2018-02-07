Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Smartrac as Company of the Year for Its Innovative Smart Cosmos Solutions Suite

Smartrac's standard and customized RFID- and IoT-based solutions create a valuable, secure digital identity and connectivity between products, parts, and components

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the radio frequency identification (RFID) technology solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Smartrac with the 2018 Europe Company of the Year Award for offering unique value through consumer experience innovation with its Smart Cosmos solutions suite.

Smartrac is a global provider of unique and scalable RFID-based solutions. The company provides a spectrum of inlays, tags, hard tags, and solutions for industrial, logistics, and retail applications.

Smartrac launched its Internet of Things (IoT) platform, Smart Cosmos, to empower customers with the visibility and control they need to digitize their businesses by securely connecting every single product with Smart Cosmos-based solutions, such as Metrics and Experiences. The Smart Cosmos Metrics solution leverages real-time, live product data to show what is happening in retail stores and the supply chain. This data provides complete transparency of in-store business and inventory across a retailer's organization, enabling higher sales and better customer service. The Smart Cosmos Experiences solution delivers customers exclusive experiences and dynamic interactions via a mobile phone.

"With Smart Cosmos, Smartrac leaps ahead of competitors in the RFID market," states Ram Ravi, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The Smart Cosmos solutions suite leverages smart connectivity that allows retailers to 'see' product stocks in real time rather than the traditional RFID technologies that provide product data in batches."

Smartrac embeds RFID intelligence into physical products, which allows Smart Cosmos solutions to deliver innovative secure interactions that start in the real world and scale digitally. It further allows the brand to earn customers' loyalty with personalized, dynamic, and exclusive content. Leveraging near-field communication tags, which any NFC-enabled smartphone can read, a customer obtains brand and product information, promotion opportunities, and authenticates the products to avoid counterfeiting. The company also has a global customer service network to ensure direct, local, around-the-clock supportfor customers' needs.

"The Smart Cosmos platform provides a direct communication channel between the brand and consumer, providing real-time insights into customers' behavior both post-sales and at the point of sale," said Ravi.

Smartrac has a global R&D organization, holding about 1,000 patents and patent applications. The company's continuous focus on scientific research enables it to develop products and solutions that meet emerging challenges in the RFID market and beyond. For bringing visionary innovation and performance to positively impact the RFID and IoT technology market via Smart Cosmos, Smartrac earns Frost & Sullivan's 2018 Europe Company of the Year Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Smartrac

Smartrac is a leading vendor of RFID products and IoT solutions, providing both ready-made and customized offerings. We make products smart, and enable businesses to identify, authenticate, track and complement products and solutions. Our portfolio is used in a wide array of applications, such as animal identification, automation, automotive, brand experience, industry, library and media management, laundry, logistics, retail, supply chain management, and many more. Leveraging our global Research & Development Centers, production and sales network, and IoT-enablement platform Smart Cosmos, we embed intelligence into physical products, empowering the ecosystem of connected things. Smartrac has its registered headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.smartrac-group.com, www.smart-cosmos.com, follow Smartrac on Twitter, or sign up for a quarterly newsletter.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

