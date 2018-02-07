Active-Investors: Free Research Report as IDEX's Quarterly Sales Jumped 10% and EPS Soared 61%

Stock Monitor: Twin Disc Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 07, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on IDEX Corp. (NYSE: IEX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IEX. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on January 29, 2018. The maker of the Jaws of Life device and other engineered products outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ: TWIN), which also belongs to the Industrial Goods sector as the Company IDEX. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TWIN

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, IDEX most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IEX

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, IDEX recorded orders of $603.0 million, up 10% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's sales advanced 10% to $585.90 million for the reported quarter compared to $530.42 million in the year earlier same quarter. IDEX's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $573.1 million.

For the full year FY17, IDEX reported sales of $2.29 billion, up 8% compared to $2.11 billion in FY16.

During Q4 2017, IDEX's gross margin was up 70 basis points to 44.5% compared to Q4 2016. Excluding the $4.4 million pre-tax fair value inventory step-up charge from an acquisition in the prior year period, gross margin was down 20 basis points, primarily due to additional engineering investments and operational challenges associated with the strong growth within the Health & Science Technologies segment.

IDEX recorded restructuring expenses of $3.7 million and $8.5 million in Q4 2017 and FY17, respectively, as part of initiatives that support the implementation of key strategic efforts designed to facilitate long-term, sustainable growth through cost reduction actions.

For Q4 2017, IDEX reported an operating income of $135.25 million and an operating margin of 23.1% compared to $85.52 million and 16.1%, respectively, in Q4 2016. Excluding a $9.3 million gain on divestiture and $3.7 million of restructuring expenses, the Company's adjusted operating income was $129.6 million, with an adjusted operating margin of 22.1% in the reported quarter, up 150 basis points from the prior year's comparable period.

IDEX posted a net income of $93.75 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to $57.35 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. Excluding the gain on divestiture and restructuring expenses, the Company's adjusted earnings totaled $1.12 per share, up 17% on a y-o-y basis, and also topping Wall Street's estimates of $1.07 per share.

For FY17, IDEX's net income was $337.26 million, or $4.36 per share, compared to $271.11 million, or $3.53 per share, in FY16. Excluding the gain on divestiture and restructuring expenses, the Company's adjusted earnings advanced 15% to $4.31 per share on a y-o-y basis.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, IDEX's Fluid & Metering Technologies segment's sales grew 7% to $222.05 million compared to $207.11 million in Q4 2016. The segment's operating income of $61.20 million resulted in an operating margin of 27.6% in the reported quarter compared to $55.72 million and 26.9%, respectively, in the year earlier corresponding quarter. Excluding $1.8 million of restructuring expenses, the Fluid & Metering Technologies segment's adjusted operating income was $63.0 million with an adjusted operating margin of 28.4% in Q4 2017, reflecting a 100-basis point increase compared to Q4 2016, primarily due to higher volume and productivity initiatives.

For Q4 2017, IDEX's Health & Science Technologies segment's sales advanced 11% to $208.92 million compared to $188.33 million in Q4 2016. The segment's operating income totaled $44.96 million with an operating margin of 21.5% in the reported quarter compared to $34.71 million and 18.4%, respectively, in the year earlier same quarter. Excluding $1.7 million of restructuring expenses, the Health & Science Technologies segment's adjusted operating income was $46.6 million with an adjusted operating margin of 22.3%, representing a 330-basis point increase compared to Q4 2016, primarily due to the $4.4 million pre-tax fair value inventory step-up charge from the SFC acquisition and higher volume.

During Q4 2017, IDEX's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment's sales jumped 15% to $155.50 million on a y-o-y basis, reflecting an organic growth of 12%, aided by a foreign currency translation of 3%. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income totaled $41.00 million with an operating margin of 26.4% versus $31.04 million and 23.0%, respectively, in Q4 2016.

Cash Matters

During Q4 2017, IDEX's cash from operations advanced 18% to $136.17 million on a y-o-y basis compared to $115.59 million in Q4 2017, leading to a free cash flow of $120.4 million, which grew 14% on a y-o-y basis and reflected 139% of adjusted net income in the reported quarter.

For FY17, IDEX's cash from operations totaled $432.75 million, up 8% compared to $399.92 million in FY16 and led to a free cash flow of $388.90 million, up 8% on a y-o-y basis and represented 117% of adjusted net income.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 06, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, IDEX's stock marginally climbed 0.11%, ending the trading session at $135.52.

Volume traded for the day: 451.14 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 242.42 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.58%; previous three-month period - up 6.03%; past twelve-month period - up 50.38%; and year-to-date - up 2.69%

After yesterday's close, IDEX's market cap was at $10.53 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 31.08.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.09%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors