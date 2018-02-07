Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Houlihan Lokey's Q3 Revenues and Adjusted EPS Beat Estimates

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 07, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE: HLI). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HLI. The Company posted its financial results on January 29, 2018, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018 (Q3 FY18). The Los Angeles and New York-based Company's total revenues and adjusted net income rose 5% and 20% y-o-y, respectively. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In the quarter ended December 31, 2018, Houlihan Lokey's fee revenues rose to $258.94 million compared to $247.68 million in the year ago same quarter. The Company's fee revenue numbers outperformed market expectations of $240.98 million.

The investment banking Company reported a net income of $61.58 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, in Q3 FY18 compared to $33.90 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17. The Company's adjusted net income increased to $45.58 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in Q3 FY18 from $37.92 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the last year's comparable quarter. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report a net income of $0.61 per diluted share in Q3 FY18.

Performance Metrics

During Q3 FY18, Houlihan Lokey's employee compensation and benefits expenses rose to $174.31 million from $164.97 million in Q3 FY17. The Company reported travel, meals, and entertainment expenses of $8.03 million in Q3 FY18, up from $4.78 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter. Furthermore, the Company paid rent of $7.16 million during Q3 FY18 compared to $7.01 million in Q3 FY17.

Houlihan Lokey's information technology and communications costs decreased to $4.42 million from $4.63 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's professional fees rose to $4.48 million in Q3 FY18 from $2.78 million in Q3 FY17. Additionally, the Company's operating income was $54.49 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $56.82 million in Q3 FY17.

Furthermore, the Company's cash and cash equivalents and investment securities amounted to $330 million, and loans payable aggregated $12 million at the close of books for the reported quarter.

Segment Results

During Q3 FY18, Houlihan Lokey's Corporate Finance segment's revenues grew 5% to $129.00 million from $123.24 million in the previous year's same quarter. However, the segment's profit declined to $33.90 million in Q3 FY18 from $40.42 million in Q3 FY17.

Houlihan Lokey's Financial Restructuring segment's revenues rose 4% to $94.16 million in Q3 FY18 from $90.18 million in Q3 FY17. Moreover, the segment's profit came in at $32.78 million for Q3 FY18, up from $24.66 million in Q3 FY17.

Houlihan Lokey's Financial Advisory Services segment reported revenues of $35.77 million in Q3 FY18, rising 4% from $34.26 million in Q3 FY17. The segment's profit stood at $5.59 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $8.51 million in Q3 FY17.

Dividend and Share Repurchase

In its earnings press release, Houlihan Lokey's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 02, 2018.

During Q3 FY18, the Company repurchased and retired 806,248 shares of common stock at an average price of $41.28 per share for a total cost of $33.3 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 06, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Houlihan Lokey's stock advanced 1.40%, ending the trading session at $45.71.

Volume traded for the day: 396.76 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 204.50 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.02%; previous three-month period - up 10.33%; past twelve-month period - up 40.34%; and year-to-date - up 0.62%

After yesterday's close, Houlihan Lokey's market cap was at $3.07 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.03.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.75%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Investment Brokerage - National industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

