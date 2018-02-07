Dubeni, Grobina parish, Grobina district, LV-3438, Latvia, 2018-02-07 13:51 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JSC "Grobina" announces when will be published financial statements for below mentioned periods:



Non - audited financial report for year 2017 - on February 28, 2018;



Non - audited financial report for the first quarter of 2018 - on May 31, 2018;



Non - audited financial report for the first six months period of 2018 - on August 31, 2018;



Non - audited financial report for the first nine months period of 2018 - on November 30, 2018.



JSC "Grobina" Chairman of the board Gundars Jaunsleinis