Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Seagate's Adjusted EPS Surged 7.25%; Revenues Grew 0.69%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the second quarter of the fiscal year 2018, Seagate posted net sales of $2.91 billion compared to $2.89 billion in Q2 FY17, reflecting an increase of 0.69%. The modest increase was primarily due to increase in exabytes shipped, offset by price erosion. Revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $2.90 billion.

The Company's gross margin was $877.00 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $891.00 million in Q2 FY17, decreasing 1.57% on a y-o-y basis. Seagate's operating expenses amounted to $2.48 billion in the reported quarter compared to $2.52 billion in Q2 FY17, decreasing 1.70% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's operating income was $433.00 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $370.00 million in Q2 FY17, advancing 17.03% on a y-o-y basis.

Seagate's net income was $159.00 million in the reported quarter compared to net income of $297.00 million in Q2 FY17, decreasing 46.46% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's earnings per share (EPS) were $0.55 in Q2 FY18 compared to $1.00 in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year, declining 45.00% on a y-o-y basis. The decline was attributed to the recent enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Seagate's adjusted net income was $431.00 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $412.00 million in Q2 FY17, increasing 4.61% on a y-o-y basis. Adjusted earnings were $1.48 in the reported quarter compared to $1.38 in Q2 FY17, reflecting an increase of 7.25% on a y-o-y basis. Earnings beat analysts' estimates of $1.40.

Segment Details

Seagate has two business segments, namely: (i) HDD, and (ii) Enterprise Systems, Flash, and Other.

Revenues from HDD segment increased 1.85% to $2.70 billion in Q2 FY18 compared to $2.65 billion in Q2 FY17.

Revenues from Enterprise Systems, Flash, and Other segment decreased 11.98% to $213.00 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $242.00 million in Q2 FY17.

On a geographical basis, the US region's net sales were 26.00% of the total in Q2 FY18 compared to 30.00% in Q2 FY17. Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA)'s sales were 19.00% of total sales in Q2 FY18 compared to 19.00% in Q2 FY17, remaining flat for the year ago same period. Asia/Pacific's net sales were 55.00% of total sales in the reported quarter compared to 56.00% in Q2 FY17.

Cash Matters

Seagate had cash and cash equivalents of $2.56 billion as on December 29, 2017, compared to $1.72 billion as on December 30, 2016. The Company's cash inflow from operating activities was $850.00 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $656.00 million in Q2 FY17. Free cash flow was $773.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $561.00 million in Q2 FY17.

Seagate's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share, payable on April 04, 2018, to shareholders of record on March 21, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 06, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Seagate Technology's stock declined 1.95%, ending the trading session at $48.68.

Volume traded for the day: 9.53 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 4.68 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 13.37%; previous three-month period - up 33.99%; past twelve-month period - up 7.13%; and year-to-date - up 16.35%

After yesterday's close, Seagate Technology's market cap was at $14.81 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.19.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.18%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Data Storage Devices industry. This sector was up 2.0% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors