Symmetry Announces Revolutionary New Capabilities for SAPGRC Customers to Accelerate Risk Remediation and Maximize Their SAP GRC Investment

New ControlPanelGRCSidecar offering and full ControlPanelGRCsoftware suite will be showcased at the SAPInsider GRC 2018 Conference in Las Vegas

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Symmetry today announced a new governance, risk and compliance (GRC) reporting and analysis software solution designed to bring powerful root cause analysis, remediation planning and audit-ready workflow automation to customers using SAP GRC. Called the ControlPanelGRC Sidecar for SAP GRC, the software is a part of Symmetry's ControlPanelGRCsoftware suite, an industry leader in GRC automation for SAP environments. Symmetry will demonstrate the new ControlPanelGRC Sidecar for SAP GRC software at the GRC 2018 Conference taking place February 12th-15th at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas.

"SAP GRC often proves to be a challenge for customers to achieve real business value and compliance advantage given its complexity, both in terms of deployment and usability. For a business user, it can be nearly impossible to quickly identify the root cause and remediate risks because the data presented is not delivered in business terms they understand," said John Boyle, Global Senior SAP Security Architect at Sage Solutions Consulting, a Certified SAP Services Partner that specializes in GRC, fraud management and complex compliance needs.

Many enterprises that deployed SAP GRC to secure and automate access controls, compliance reporting and audit-readiness of their SAP environments have struggled with this deployment complexity and the inability of business users to understand and take action on the data it provides. For many customers the deployment turns into stranded investment with unused shelfware or an ongoing consulting project. Symmetry's new ControlPanelGRC Sidecar for SAP GRC addresses these issues by creating a new analysis and reporting front end to SAP GRC's rich data source. The ControlPanelGRC Sidecar for SAP GRC benefits customers in multiple ways:

Non-Disruptive, Simple Deployment - the software is deployed on a customer's existing SAP infrastructure in a matter of hours and requires no new hardware or disruptions to their SAP environment.

- the software is deployed on a customer's existing SAP infrastructure in a matter of hours and requires no new hardware or disruptions to their SAP environment. Actionable Business User Interface - the software intelligently ingests, analyzes and interprets SAP GRC data to present actionable information and recommendations that are meaningful for business users to help reduce risk remediation time.

- the software intelligently ingests, analyzes and interprets SAP GRC data to present actionable information and recommendations that are meaningful for business users to help reduce risk remediation time. Maximizes Current SAP GRC Investment - the software is an easy way for enterprises to maximize their investment in SAP GRC as a data source through an improved analysis and reporting interface.

"While IT departments can provide the infrastructure and help automate processes, successful GRC programs require significant involvement of business users to help identify, prioritize and mitigate risks. If business users cannot assess, interpret, understand or take action on GRC data, then it results in a waste of resources and exposes the enterprise to risk," said Scott Goolik, VP of Compliance and Security at Symmetry. "ControlPanelGRC Sidecar provides a complementary front end for SAP GRC customers. Together they bring powerful root cause analysis and accelerated remediation of our ControlPanelGRC software to a customer's SAP GRC data with a simple, intuitive interface designed for business users."

Used by more than 150 companies worldwide, Symmetry's ControlPanelGRC software suite is focused on providing a comprehensive compliance automation solution for SAPenvironments - including SAP Fiori applications, SAP GUI transactions or both - that doesn't involve a lengthy implementation time or complicated training program. In addition, Symmetry's SAP security and controls consultants ensure that customers' systems are managed according to industry standards, SAP best practices and auditor recommendations.

ControlPanelGRC Sidecar for SAP GRC is available now and will be demonstrated live along with the full ControlPanelGRC software suite in Symmetry's booth #1255 at the SAPInsider GRC2018 conference February 12th-15th at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas. Additional content and resources available for the ControlPanelGRC software suite include:

ControlPanelGRC overview video

overview video Free SAP GRC Risk Assessment

ControlPanelGRC brochure

About Symmetry

Symmetry' manages complex SAP implementations on a global scale for more than 200 of world's leading enterprises. With its proprietary client-centric business model - The Symmetry Way - combined with the industry's most advanced SAP hosting platform and industry leading ControlPanelGRC software suite, Symmetry delivers expert, high-touch SAP application management services across all deployment environments, including on-premise, hosted, and private, public and hybrid cloud. With more than 22 years in business, Symmetry has built a base of expertise unmatched by any other independent SAP service provider. An SAP partner since 2005, Symmetry is certified in SAP Hosting, Cloud and SAP HANA Operations. Symmetry is based in Brookfield, Wis. with locations across North America and Europe.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/589181/Symmetry_Logo.jpg