Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

African Potash Ltd. (AFPO) African Potash Ltd.: Result of AGM and Change of Name 07-Feb-2018 / 13:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. 7 February 2018 AFRICAN POTASH LIMITED ("African Potash" or the "Company") Result of AGM and Change of Name African Potash is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today. The change of name to Block Commodities Limited will be effective once the Change of Name Certificate has been issued by the Guernsey Companies Registry. The Company will issue a further announcement once this has been received. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. **ENDS** For further information visit www.africanpotash.com [1] or contact the following: For further information, please contact: **ENDS** For further information visit www.africanpotash.com [1] or contact the following: African Potash Limited Chris Cleverly +44 (0) 20 7408 9200 NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 Public and Investor Relations: Cassiopeia Services - Stefania Stefania@cassiopeia-ltd.com Barbaglio ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50 Category Code: RAG TIDM: AFPO Sequence No.: 5187 End of Announcement EQS News Service 652273 07-Feb-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7cfd933424f56031988753a0aea19d9b&application_id=652273&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2018 08:29 ET (13:29 GMT)