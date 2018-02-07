Fineqia Announces Set up of Blockchain Investment Advisory Group

LONDON, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTCPink: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) is pleased to announce the formation of an advisory group of experts on distributed ledger technologies, commonly referred to as the blockchain.

The set up of this group is in line with the Company's strategic shift towards investments in and acquisitions of companies developing and propagating blockchain based financial solutions that are adjunct to the Company's core business of placing debt and equity securities.

Rudra Dalmia, one of Fineqia's current advisors, is setting up the investment advisory group. He was previously the Managing Director of Danish investment bank Saxo Bank's India entity, Saxo Financial Services Private Limited. Mr Dalmia is also an advisor to family investment offices in Europe and India and a consultant to Swordfish Investments LLP, a London-based private equity fund.

"Blockchain technologies represent a paradigm shift in the functioning of financial services," said Fineqia advisor, Rudra Dalmia. "The long term value of this new technology is still being mapped out and we want to actively participate in the architecture of this new landscape."

The Company is investigating the set up of a subsidiary to focus on effectively managing and growing its portfolio of blockchain-related investments such as the investment in London-based Nivaura, made along with New York-based Digital Currency Group, announced last month.

Fineqia also announces the departure of Karolina Komarnicka as Chief Marketing Officer ("CMO"). The Company is actively looking for a new CMO with expertise in blockchain technologies and crypto currencies.

